Logan Paul called out by the online community for promoting Prime amid scam allegations

American YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul has once again found himself in the eye of a storm after promoting a brand new Prime Energy drink, which he co-owns with JJ "KSI," despite not addressing the NFT scam allegations.

The creator eventually uploaded a response to YouTube discussing the investigative videos made by self-proclaimed internet detective Stephen "Coffeezilla." However, the general response to his reply has been critical since many believe that Logan Paul didn't take any accountability.

Likewise, his tweet promoting the launch of the newly canned Prime drinks amidst the speculation has garnered a lot of disapproval from the online community.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul 10 calories, zero sugar. 300 mg electrolytes. 5 delicious flavors New year, new product. Introducing Prime ENERGY10 calories, zero sugar. 300 mg electrolytes. 5 delicious flavors @PrimeHydrate New year, new product. Introducing Prime ENERGY⚡️10 calories, zero sugar. 300 mg electrolytes. 5 delicious flavors @PrimeHydrate https://t.co/ilzTXXyQhz

Logan Paul lambasted on Twitter for promoting his company despite ongoing Crypto controversy

It's fair to say that Prime Hydration has had an overwhelmingly positive reception within the creators' fan base. However, its latest product appears to have been announced when the community awaits Logan Paul to address the ongoing Crypto scam allegations.

For those unaware, Coffeezilla made a three-part video series discussing Logan's involvement in his CryptoZoo project, which swindled millions of dollars from investors, according to the former's investigation.

Logan Paul, who was relatively silent over the matter until earlier today, posted a seven-minute-long YouTube video addressing the accusatory statements made against him. In the video, he stated that Coffeezilla had changed the "narrative" and sheltered "information." Furthermore, he also hinted at suing the latter for defamatory remarks:

"I suggest you use the money you got from pumping your Patreon to hire a good lawyer. You're going to need it."

How the internet reacted to his tweet

Before the release of his video, which was scrutinized, Logan's tweet promoting the upcoming release of a new series of Prime Energy drinks attracted a host of reactions. Here are some of them:

Apollo§ @lakapto @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate @KSI Where's the video addressing everything that's happened? It's been 2 days since you tweeted "uploading tomorrow" what happened to that? @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate @KSI Where's the video addressing everything that's happened? It's been 2 days since you tweeted "uploading tomorrow" what happened to that?

Taunting the new release, fans mocked Logan by asking him about the amount of caffeine in the drink. One user said:

Another user believed that Logan should give up his stake in the company:

Fans continued with the troll comments, with one user asking for a special "discount":

The community continued to press Logan for an answer:

Jordan @JordySloan @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate @KSI How about you meet the previous demand instead of releasing new stuff lol. @LoganPaul @PrimeHydrate @KSI How about you meet the previous demand instead of releasing new stuff lol.

KSI has also promoted the new product, albeit the replies to his tweet mostly centered on the drink.

For those wondering, Prime Hydration is set to release a new set of canned drinks. According to its website, the company is introducing five flavors within its range of products, including Blue Raspberry, Lemon Lime, Tropical Punch, Strawberry Watermelon, and Orange Mango.

