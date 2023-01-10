Logan Paul under fire following reports of abandoning pet pig

American YouTuber Logan Paul found himself under the cosh yet again after an animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn posted a video of a pig that belonged to the creator at one point.

Logan Paul is already in a heap of controversy following his alleged involvement in a Cryptocurrency 'rug pull' scam. Additionally, he faced much criticism after making insensitive remarks about George Janko's religious beliefs.

Logan's latest controversy has involved animal rights activists and the online community after being accused of discarding the pig. Gentle Barn took to their social media accounts to post a video of the animal, named Pearl, stating that she was found in a traumatic state and incurred "life-threatening" infections.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Logan Paul’s pig was allegedly found abandoned in a field next to another dead pig. It was rescued by a company known as The Gentle Barn… Logan Paul’s pig was allegedly found abandoned in a field next to another dead pig. It was rescued by a company known as The Gentle Barn… https://t.co/W0kwAHYmWH

'Traumatised' and 'discarded' - Logan Paul criticized over treatment of pet pig.

As mentioned earlier, Logan Paul is already believed to be the prime engineer behind the controversial crypto project that ended up swindling millions from investors. Adding to his misery, he has been targeted for his alleged treatment of an abandoned pig found by the Gentle Barn. The organization wrote:

"Pearl was found abandoned in a field next to another pig who had died. She came to us with tattered ears and a potentially life-threatening infection in her uterus that has since been healed."

They also added:

"While we don’t know everything she’s been through in her past, we know her life is now filled with friends, nutritious foods, the highest quality care, and so much love."

Logan has since responded to the reports. In a leaked email, the YouTuber wrote that the pig was fed and taken care of while she was with Logan. However, upon moving to Puerto Rico in 2020, she had to be transferred to a horse ranch in Santa Clarita.

Logan also expressed his gratitude towards the Gentle Barn for caring for Pearl. He stated:

"For what it's worth, I'd love to send a token of my gratitude to your organization for taking Pearl in and doing something so kind. I thought she was at a good home, but regardless, she is now and I'd like to contribute to her care again."

Fans share their reactions.

Fans were naturally very critical of Logan Paul for his unmindful treatment of the pig. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

George Geddes @GeorgeCGed @JakeSucky Bro couldn’t even manage a real life zoo let alone a crypto one @JakeSucky Bro couldn’t even manage a real life zoo let alone a crypto one

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I imagine there’s a string of ownership here so we will see who Logan left in charge of caring for the pig that somehow found its way to a random field. Not a good week given the Coffeezilla drama as well. I imagine there’s a string of ownership here so we will see who Logan left in charge of caring for the pig that somehow found its way to a random field. Not a good week given the Coffeezilla drama as well.

Derrick @ayoDerk @JakeSucky Alright full story: When Logan pall moved to Puerto Rico, the pigs were rehomed. Both still alive, the person who got the pets then moved and in the moving process the pigs escaped. Piggy smalls was killed by a coyote and Pearl survived and was rescued by a farmer (1/2) @JakeSucky Alright full story: When Logan pall moved to Puerto Rico, the pigs were rehomed. Both still alive, the person who got the pets then moved and in the moving process the pigs escaped. Piggy smalls was killed by a coyote and Pearl survived and was rescued by a farmer (1/2)

pouty girl @CorinnaKopf @JakeSucky he has a pretty bad track record of getting animals and then “rehoming” them, isn’t the first time either 🥲 @JakeSucky he has a pretty bad track record of getting animals and then “rehoming” them, isn’t the first time either 🥲

Logan's Cryptocurrency controversy saw a recent update with the creator apologizing for his role in the project and claiming to take "accountability." He is expected to release a video explaining his situation.

