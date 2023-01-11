Logan Paul opens up about pet pig Pearl, says she was “rehomed” before he moved to Puerto Rico

American YouTuber Logan Paul took to his social media platform to open up about his former pet pig Pearl being rescued by an animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn.

The pig was retrieved by the organization yesterday, after which they posted a video on TikTok and Instagram, stating that she was in a traumatic state and gravely infected.

Upon receiving criticism for abandoning the pig, Logan emailed the organization, stating that Pearl, who was adopted by Logan in 2018, had to be "rehomed" after the latter had relocated to Puerto Rico. Later, he also posted a series of tweets, further explaining his side of the story and expressing his gratitude towards the Gentle Barn.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Pearl was rehomed to an amazing Ranch that I visited in Santa Clarita when I moved to Puerto Rico. I was unable to bring her to the island.



She lived there happily for 10 months before the owner sold the Ranch. She was rehomed w/o my knowledge to the Farmer across the street. Pearl was rehomed to an amazing Ranch that I visited in Santa Clarita when I moved to Puerto Rico. I was unable to bring her to the island. She lived there happily for 10 months before the owner sold the Ranch. She was rehomed w/o my knowledge to the Farmer across the street.

Logan Paul thanks organization for rescuing Pearl following a slew of criticism

It's fair to say that Logan Paul is no stranger to controversy, with his latest involvement including animal rights activists. Although the YouTuber was criticized for allegedly abandoning the pig, Logan later explained, via email, that he had rehomed her to a horse ranch following his move to Puerto Rico in 2020.

He added that during Pearl's stay in Encino, Logan's previous home, the pig was taken care of and provided with a nutritious diet. Nonetheless, he admitted that he was in a state of "shock" upon discovering the reports.

He also extended his gratitude and offered help to the organization. He wrote:

"For what it's worth, I'd love to send a token of my gratitude to your organization for taking Pearl in and doing something so kind. I thought she was at a good home, but regardless, she is now and I'd like to contribute to her care again."

In the tweets, he furthered his statements by explaining his side of the story to his fans. He wrote that the horse ranch farmer said there was no dead pig, as alleged by the organization. He posted:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul As far as I know, the Farmer called the Gentle Barn to pick her up, & denies there was a second pig — Pearl was transferred alone.



This is an incredibly heartbreaking situation, I had Pearl for 2 years. As far as I know, the Farmer called the Gentle Barn to pick her up, & denies there was a second pig — Pearl was transferred alone.This is an incredibly heartbreaking situation, I had Pearl for 2 years.

He also reiterated his gratitude towards the Gentle Barn for their efforts:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul I’m beyond thankful to the @TheGentleBarn for taking her in & will do whatever I need to aid in Pearl’s care I’m beyond thankful to the @TheGentleBarn for taking her in & will do whatever I need to aid in Pearl’s care

Fans respond to the reports

Fans shared a host of reactions to Logan's tweets in response to his latest involvement. While some confessed to jumping to conclusions, others remained critical. Here are some of the reactions:

LockIsLive YT @LockIsLive @LoganPaul Ever since you dissed Christianity things have been upside down. I don’t believe that’s a coincidence. @LoganPaul Ever since you dissed Christianity things have been upside down. I don’t believe that’s a coincidence.

Shoumodip Dutta @shoumodipdutta @LoganPaul It's insane how some people jump the gun start making videos accuse etc without even knowing all the details @LoganPaul It's insane how some people jump the gun start making videos accuse etc without even knowing all the details

Ben @CtrlDub @LoganPaul How we supposed to know if this is true after what happened with the crypto zoo controversy @LoganPaul How we supposed to know if this is true after what happened with the crypto zoo controversy

nah @Doomguy_111 @LoganPaul Breaking news from the future: Logan paul becomes a devout christian @LoganPaul Breaking news from the future: Logan paul becomes a devout christian

fauxcondor.eth 🦅 @fauxcondor



ZERO RESPONSIBILITIES FOR ANIMALS & HUMANS ! @LoganPaul kong left outside to coyotes, get broley then give it away, get pancake then give it away, buy "mini" pig then give it away, get ginger let it eat maverick (parrot) then give it away, gets quinn (dog)...ZERO RESPONSIBILITIES FOR ANIMALS & HUMANS ! @LoganPaul kong left outside to coyotes, get broley then give it away, get pancake then give it away, buy "mini" pig then give it away, get ginger let it eat maverick (parrot) then give it away, gets quinn (dog)...ZERO RESPONSIBILITIES FOR ANIMALS & HUMANS ! https://t.co/5eaVuH09mJ

ApolloandFrens @ApolloandFrens @LoganPaul How's Sir doing? Surely he's with you after bonding during the most formative/important age. Haven't seen any updates since the initial "baby Grey obsessed with parental figure" posts. Hopefully you haven't abandoned him after the easy years, as many do. @LoganPaul How's Sir doing? Surely he's with you after bonding during the most formative/important age. Haven't seen any updates since the initial "baby Grey obsessed with parental figure" posts. Hopefully you haven't abandoned him after the easy years, as many do.

Fans are awaiting a second response from Logan Paul regarding his alleged involvement in the Cryptocurrency scam. The YouTuber took to the project's Discord server to convey that he would take "accountability."

