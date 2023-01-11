Logan Paul opens up about pet pig Pearl, says she was “rehomed” before he moved to Puerto Rico

American YouTuber Logan Paul took to his social media platform to open up about his former pet pig Pearl being rescued by an animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn.
The pig was retrieved by the organization yesterday, after which they posted a video on TikTok and Instagram, stating that she was in a traumatic state and gravely infected.
Upon receiving criticism for abandoning the pig, Logan emailed the organization, stating that Pearl, who was adopted by Logan in 2018, had to be "rehomed" after the latter had relocated to Puerto Rico. Later, he also posted a series of tweets, further explaining his side of the story and expressing his gratitude towards the Gentle Barn.
Logan Paul thanks organization for rescuing Pearl following a slew of criticism
It's fair to say that Logan Paul is no stranger to controversy, with his latest involvement including animal rights activists. Although the YouTuber was criticized for allegedly abandoning the pig, Logan later explained, via email, that he had rehomed her to a horse ranch following his move to Puerto Rico in 2020.
He added that during Pearl's stay in Encino, Logan's previous home, the pig was taken care of and provided with a nutritious diet. Nonetheless, he admitted that he was in a state of "shock" upon discovering the reports.
He also extended his gratitude and offered help to the organization. He wrote:
"For what it's worth, I'd love to send a token of my gratitude to your organization for taking Pearl in and doing something so kind. I thought she was at a good home, but regardless, she is now and I'd like to contribute to her care again."
In the tweets, he furthered his statements by explaining his side of the story to his fans. He wrote that the horse ranch farmer said there was no dead pig, as alleged by the organization. He posted:
He also reiterated his gratitude towards the Gentle Barn for their efforts:
Fans respond to the reports
Fans shared a host of reactions to Logan's tweets in response to his latest involvement. While some confessed to jumping to conclusions, others remained critical. Here are some of the reactions:
Fans are awaiting a second response from Logan Paul regarding his alleged involvement in the Cryptocurrency scam. The YouTuber took to the project's Discord server to convey that he would take "accountability."
