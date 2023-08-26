Logan Paul’s team allegedly issued warning to people responding to Dillon Danis’ recent posts

WWE star and YouTuber Logan Paul's team has reportedly delivered warnings to individuals who have been responding to or finding amusement in Dillon Danis' recent trades on Twitter. It's important to note that Dillon and Logan are slated to have a boxing match in October.

However, Dillon has been posting explicit and insinuating content about Logan's wife, shaming her for her past relationships.

During the most recent podcast hosted by George Janko, a former member of Logan's team, the disclosure regarding Logan's team reaching out to individuals was brought to light.

The topic arose when a participant on George's podcast mentioned that they had reacted to one of Dillon's posts with laughing emojis. This action led to one of Logan's friends or team members getting in touch with the participant and requesting the removal of those comments.

"You should probably take the sh*t down" - George Janko's podcast reveals what Logan Paul's team has been saying

George Janko recently discussed the ongoing online feud between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. While he expressed his belief that involving children and women in their rivalry is inappropriate, he also highlighted that Logan first targeted Dillon's ex-girlfriend.

Later in the podcast, another participant present in the conversation shared that they had responded to one of Dillon's provocative trolls aimed at Logan's fiancée.

This action resulted in one of Logan's close associates contacting this participant to address the situation. He said:

"I might have commented a couple of laughing faces on one of the pictures that Dillon posted and someone very close to Logan reached out and said, 'Hey, you should probably take the sh*t down.'"

(Timestamp: 00:03:15)

While the sender's identity was bleeped out from the audio, fans speculated that it could be none other than Mike Majlak, the co-host of the ImPaulsive Podcast with Logan.

What did the fans say?

Fans took to the clip to share their reactions on Twitter/X. Here are some of the notable ones:

Scheduled for October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, Logan Paul is gearing up to face Dillon Danis in a highly anticipated event. Another notable feature of the occasion is the main event, featuring KSI against Tommy Fury.