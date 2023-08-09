"Please prepare your funeral" - Tommy Fury 's physique in latest photo has fans seriously concerned about KSI

Tommy Fury is gearing up to face KSI in the boxing ring at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event on October 14 in Machester, England. Boxing legend Tyson Fury's younger half-brother last defeated Jake Paul earlier this year via split decision.

'TNT' recently shared a post-workout picture of himself in the gym. Given that the 24-year-old has been sparring with his heavyweight world champion elder brother, fans were highly impressed with his fight-ready physique this far ahead of his bout.

After his picture was re-posted by @ksinews_ on Twitter, fans warned KSI to watch out for Tommy Fury in the ring and took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

KSI NEWS @ksinews_ pic.twitter.com/FwsQNrbRS1 Seems like Tommy Fury is already in shape for his fight against KSI

One fan wrote:

"KSI, please prepare your funeral."

bxrry @bxrrylol @ksinews_ KSI, please prepare your funeral

Another fan asked:

"How is he in the same weight class as KSI?"

One user claimed:

"Holy f**k, KSI is finished."

Another user wrote:

"Bro, I swear he’s like doubled in size wtf."

One fan predicted:

"KSI is not beating this beast."

Another fan compared Fury's to Logan Paul and wrote:

"Bro is bigger than Logan Paul let’s be real. Logan is 200 pounds this ain’t fair."

One fan confidently predicted a first-round KO for Tommy Fury and wrote:

"KSI is getting knocked out in the first round."

Logan Paul wants to face Tommy Fury if 'TNT' defeats KSI

Logan Paul recently claimed that he'd love to fight Tommy Fury if the Englishman defeated KSI in the boxing match. 'The Maverick' will face Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis in the co-headliner of the same Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event.

Earlier this year, Fury handed Logan Paul's younger brother Jake Paul his maiden loss in the boxing ring and is now set to go up against his business partner KSI. If Fury manages to beat the British YouTuber, Paul will be set up with the perfect vengeance storyline.

With the stakes higher than ever, Logan Paul recently weighed on a potential clash against 'TNT' in the future and expressed his eagerness to avenge his brother and business partner. In a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, he said:

"If he stops KSI, I'm going for Tommy's throat. I love that vengeance storyline. I don't want to put the energy into the air, but Tommy Fury is on my f**king radar. I have him in my scope, and I wanted him when Jake was fighting him. I'm going to be back in the conversation, which I'm f**king stoked about."

Watch the full episode below: