Logan Paul talks about the end of contract with WWE, says he’s grateful for his “rookie year”

During a recent episode of his podcast ImPaulsive, social media influencer and YouTuber Logan Paul announced that his stint with WWE is ending earlier than expected. According to the Ohio-native, his contract with the wrestling company is set to expire after WrestleMania 39, which is scheduled to take place on April 1 and 2.

In conversation with Ryan Garcia (the guest for the episode), Logan expressed his gratitude for what he described as an incredible "rookie year," which included appearances at high-profile events like WrestleMania 38, Summer Slam, and Elimination Chamber.

Is Logan Paul set to leave WWE?

Having made his professional debut on WWE SmackDown in April 2021, it is now almost two years since his initial appearance. However, his contract is set to expire soon. Reflecting on his journey in the world of wrestling entertainment, he stated:

"It's so crazy. It's like the epitome of everything that I was doing my entire life."

He continued:

"My contract ends this WrestleMania. My rookie years about to be up."

(Timestamp: 28:25)

Ryan Garcia responded by stating that he had a "sick" rookie year. It was backed up by George Janko, who remarked:

"It has to be one of the best, right?"

The conversation concluded on a lighter note after the group jocularly spoke about trying to procure a contract like Lele Pons. For those unaware, Lele recently appeared on ImPaulsive and stated that she had received a $20 million offer from WWE. The statement was allegedly debunked by the Stamford-based promotion.

Is Logan Paul contracted to any other combat sports organization?

Logan is currently partnered with the UFC, in addition to his affiliation with WWE. However, he is not signed as a fighter. Instead, his hydration drinks company, Prime, is contracted as a sponsor to the UFC. Despite this, Logan has hinted at the prospect of stepping into the octagon to face off against Paddy Pimblett.

It is uncertain whether Logan will join the UFC as a fighter in addition to his current role as a sponsor, especially given that his WWE contract is set to expire soon.

Over the past year, Logan Paul's beverage company, Prime, which he co-owns with KSI, has grown into a significant player in the industry. The company has become an official sponsor for several sports entities, including the English Premier League club, Arsenal.

