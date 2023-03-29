What did WWE say about allegedly offering Lele Pons a $20 Million contract? Logan Paul spills the beans

Social media star Lele Pons made headlines in the wrestling world when she claimed she turned down WWE's $20 Million offer while on Logan Paul's podcast. The current superstar then made sure to clarify what happened.

The Stamford-based promotion is no stranger to inviting celebrities, music artists, and even social media influencers into the mix. Some of their most recent mainstream names in the past few years include Johnny Knoxville, Bad Bunny, and Logan Paul. As it turns out, they might have also reached out to the 26-year-old influencer.

After news spread regarding the Venezuelan-American YouTuber turning down an impressive offer from the wrestling company, Logan Paul set things straight. As per The Maverick on his recent Impaulsive podcast, the Stamford-based promotion reached out to him to clarify that WWE did not offer Lele Pons $20 Million.

"[WWE] reached out to me and were like, ‘FYI, we did not offer Lele Pons $20 million.’ I knew that, I didn’t think anyone would take it serious,"

IMPAULSIVE @impaulsive Lele Pons & Guaynaa join the boys, Tana & Jeff to

discuss their extravagant $600,000 wedding, proposing in front of 4M

people, shocking cost of her ring, post-wedding album *exclusive*,

turning down $20M from WWE, tipping off the paparazzi for clout & MORE Just married!Lele Pons & Guaynaa join the boys, Tana & Jeff todiscuss their extravagant $600,000 wedding, proposing in front of 4Mpeople, shocking cost of her ring, post-wedding album *exclusive*,turning down $20M from WWE, tipping off the paparazzi for clout & MORE Just married! 💍 Lele Pons & Guaynaa join the boys, Tana & Jeff todiscuss their extravagant $600,000 wedding, proposing in front of 4Mpeople, shocking cost of her ring, post-wedding album *exclusive*,turning down $20M from WWE, tipping off the paparazzi for clout & MORE ‼️ https://t.co/h5odg2emfc

Lele Pons on the reason why she turned down WWE's offer

Pons rose to fame on social media by creating skits, which would be a useful tool in WWE, alongside her familiarity with the camera. However, it looks like she needs to prepare further if she decides to step inside the wrestling ring.

Lele Pons revealed that even if WWE offered her a large sum of money, she would turn it down if she was not mentally ready. Stating that being a superstar requires taking criticism and insults, but she's not confident regarding her skills in confrontation.

"You know, it takes a lot of energy, how do you deal with that? For me, they can offer me $20 million. It's not about the money, I swear. It really isn't, we fight a lot about this. It's because like mentally I wanna be really prepared because you have to be mentally prepared. You should not give a f*ck about what people are saying because there's a lot of confrontation. And I suck at confrontation. You tell me something and I am just like 'you're right.'"

The 26-year-old star may not be seen in the Stamford-based promotion in the near future, but it's still possible that the company will bring in more mainstream names. It remains to be seen which celebrities will make their presence known in wrestling soon.

Poll : 0 votes