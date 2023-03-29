"I didn't think anyone would take it serious" - Logan Paul opens up on WWE's reported $20 million offer to fellow YouTube star

In a recent edition of his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul revealed that WWE reached out to him regarding Lele Pons’ outrageous claims.

Paul spoke about various topics during his podcast, including the status of his WWE contract. He revealed that his contract with the pro wrestling juggernaut would end at WrestleMania 39.

Paul signed a multi-event contract with the company and had his first singles match against The Miz at SummerSlam 2022. He followed it up with a blockbuster match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, where he suffered his first defeat.

Logan Paul also commented on Lele Pons' claims during an earlier episode of his podcast. The latter had stated that the company offered her $20 million, but she turned them down. Paul clarified that her claims were untrue, and the company reached out to him to clarify the same.

"[WWE] reached out to me and were like, ‘FYI, we did not offer Lele Pons $20 million.’ I knew that, I didn’t think anyone would take it serious," said Paul. [28:50-28:59]

The Maverick could re-sign with the company if he wins at WrestleMania and decides to continue competing in the ring. The creative team has saved him for big matches and events, and he will likely become a part-timer for the company for some time.

Lele Pons claimed that WWE offered her an absurd amount of money during an earlier edition of Logan Paul's podcast

Popular YouTuber and former Vine artist Lele Pons made big claims during her recent appearance on Impaulsive with Logan Paul.

The 26-year-old claimed that WWE reached out to her with a 20 million dollar deal. However, she stated that she turned down the offer, to the surprise of her fans.

"They reached out to me. I’m not kidding, they reached out to Johnny and they were like, 'she has to do it'. I was like, if anything happens in my career, I am going to go that route. I got this from you, I will follow in your footsteps," Lele Pons said.

Lele Pons' statement caught many wrestling fans off guard as many wondered why the company would offer her such an absurd amount of money. Even stars like Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and John Cena haven’t been paid that highly by the company.

Her claims seem to be untrue, and she likely made a mistake during her appearance on the podcast.

