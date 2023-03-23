"It's not about money" - YouTuber Lele Pons claims WWE approached her with a multi-million dollar deal

YouTuber and former Vine artist Lele Pons recently revealed details of a potential WWE deal offered to her.

The 26-year-old singer appeared on Logan Paul's show, Impaulsive, and claimed that WWE reached out to her with a 20 million dollar deal. However, she stated that she chose not to go for the same.

Pons also said that she would follow in the footsteps of Logan Paul and work in WWE should there be a scandal in her career. She was quoted as saying:

"They reached out to me. I’m not kidding, they reached out to Johnny and they were like, 'she has to do it'. I was like, if anything happens in my career, I am going to go that route. I got this from you, I will follow in your footsteps."

Lele Pons added that the money offered didn't influence her decision. Instead, she needs to prepare mentally as she is skeptical of her reaction when dealing with confrontation. Pons continued:

"You know, it takes a lot of energy, how do you deal with that? For me, they can offer me $20 million. It's not about the money, I swear. It really isn't, we fight a lot about this. It's because like mentally I wanna be really prepared because you have to be mentally prepared. You should not give a f*ck about what people are saying because there's a lot of confrontation. And I suck at confrontation. You tell me something and I am just like 'you're right.'"

Celebrities like Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny and controversial YouTuber Logan Paul have impressed fans with their recent stints inside the squared circle. Thus, it is believable that the company has approached more popular figures, but as of this writing, no source in WWE has confirmed details of the aforementioned deal being offered.

Logan Paul bests WWE Superstar Seth Rollins twice on Road to WrestleMania

Logan Paul is set to lock horns with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. Their feud kickstarted when The Architect accused Paul of using wrestling as an instrument to promote himself. Paul argued that he is good at in-ring action and can use it for profit.

Interestingly, Paul has managed to stun Rollins in their last two encounters on RAW, courtesy of a solid punch. It will be interesting to see how Seth Rollins fights back to regain control over this rivalry as we inch closer to WrestleMania 39.

