×
Create
Notifications

WATCH: Celebrities who appeared at WWE WrestleMania

Bad Bunny did a fantastic job in the squared circle.
Bad Bunny did a fantastic job in the squared circle.
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 03, 2022 11:38 PM IST
Feature

WrestleMania is the biggest event in professional wrestling, and WWE goes to great lengths to promote it. The event has a long and illustrious history of inviting celebrities for the night on numerous occasions.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

From Mr. T in 1985 to Johnny Knoxville in 2022, almost all editions of Mania' have featured celebrities appearing on the show. Watch the video to learn everything about the appearances of five such stars.

Several celebrities impressed fans at WWE WrestleMania

The following are the five names we chose for the video:

  • Pamela Anderson
  • Logan Paul
  • Bad Bunny
  • Donald Trump
  • Kim Kardashian
Also Read Article Continues below

The special appearances usually garner major mainstream media attention. Which celebrity's presence at the event piqued your interest the most? Please let us know in the comments section below.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी