"Long a** project with my team" - Valkyrae reveals working on a new venture

YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" hosted a special Minecraft livestream on November 3. She collaborated with a few streaming personalities such as Hasan "HasanAbi," Leslie "Fuslie," Nathan "Blaustoise," and Miyoung for it.

Before starting the game, Valkyrae took the opportunity to speak about her upcoming venture, claiming that it is a "very, very long project." With a chuckle, she stated that it was not a "RFLCT situation." The 100 Thieves co-owner said:

"I had another meeting. I've had a lot of meetings this past week. I'm very excited to announce that I am now probably, maybe working on a very, very, very, very, possibly, possible long a** project with my team. Don't worry! This is not a RFLCT situation. Trust me!"

Valkyrae talks about her secret project, says the venture will take "years and years"

During her November 3 broadcast, Rachell spoke about some of her current projects and mentioned that a new Gymshark shoot was scheduled for the next day.

Timestamp: 00:11:13

After pondering whether she was allowed to discuss it, the YouTuber revealed that she and her team are currently working on a "very long project." She continued the conversation by saying:

"But yeah, we kind of, yeah! This is something that going to take years and years and years, I think, and don't worrry it's not like, it's just something for fun. And that's about all I can say."

The Los Angeles-based content creator stated that her manager documented the concepts after ideas were "spewed around":

"The idea was kind of spewing around, and then my manager made like, a document about all of the idea and everything. And I was like, 'You know what? I'm down!' So yeah, lots of meetings and stuff."

Valkyrae emphasized that she could not divulge more information about the venture:

"That's all I can say! Nothing else I can say, for the time being."

RAE @Valkyrae



checking out the minecraft x burberry collab

THEN backrooms lvl3 with hasan, fuslie, blau

THEN valorant with the same group + miyoung



:)

youtu.be/Jyg_j4pE2Sc hiihhihihiih live 4pm PT today!checking out the minecraft x burberry collabTHEN backrooms lvl3 with hasan, fuslie, blauTHEN valorant with the same group + miyoung:) hiihhihihiih live 4pm PT today!checking out the minecraft x burberry collab THEN backrooms lvl3 with hasan, fuslie, blauTHEN valorant with the same group + miyoung:)youtu.be/Jyg_j4pE2Sc https://t.co/DiiSvC7LAA

Fans react to streamer's broadcast

Supporters and fans in the YouTube comments section showered the streamer with positive and heartfelt messages. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section sharing wholesome comments for the November 3 broadcast (Image via Valkyrae/YouTube)

For context, RFLCT was a controversial skincare product introduced by Valkyrae in 2021. The streamer and her team claimed that the product protects an individual's skin from blue light and radiation emitted by electronic devices.

The community heavily criticized the YouTuber's venture and demanded to see scientific proof to back up the product's claims. Subsequently, Rachell took down RFLCT's website and cut all ties with the company. She took a small hiatus from livestreaming after the massive controversy.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes