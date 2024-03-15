"Long live the blood god" - TommyInnit shares pictures from his visit to Technoblade's house, collaborates with the late YouTuber's father

Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Thomas "TommyInnit" utilized his X platform today (March 15) to unveil an exclusive image of the late YouTuber Alexander "Technoblade's" room and setup. The British YouTube personality mentioned that Technoblade's father, affectionately known as Technodad, invited him to visit their home.

It was during this visit that Thomas captured a snapshot of Techno's room and shared it with his fanbase. The streamer, extending his gratitude to Technodad, wrote:

"Such an amazing morning man. an honour to see Techno’s house & setup. much love to Technodad & thank you for having me. Long live the blood god."

YouTuber shares Technoblade's set up (Image via X)

TommyInnit meets up with Technoblade's dad during his US Tour

Currently, Minecraft creator TommyInnit has embarked on a massive US tour that kicked off on March 12 and is slated to continue until April 25, 2024. He's looking forward to several collaborations throughout his journey, with one such notable instance being with the late YouTuber Technoblade's father, affectionately known as Technodad.

The Minecraft streamer posted a sequence of snapshots from his experiences in the US, featuring moments spent with Technoblade's dad in California. It's worth noting that he also has a couple of scheduled stops on his tour in two of California's cities:

Thomas shares selfie with Techno's dad (Image via X)

Another adorable and heartwarming selfie shared by TommyInnit was with Floof, the beloved pet dog of the late YouTuber. This furry companion has previously made appearances in videos on Technoblade's channel, adding to the sentimentality of the moment:

Thomas shares a selfie with Floof and Technodad (Image via X)

TommyInnit's tour has undeniably kicked off on a positive note. His collaboration with Technoblade's dad was a heartwarming moment, particularly as the Minecraft community has been experiencing some instability of late, with a series of allegations and controversies emerging.

What are the recent Minecraft controversies?

The Minecraft community has recently been rocked by several contentious incidents, one of which involved TommyInnit's friend and fellow streamer Wilbur Soot. Numerous past girlfriends of Wilbur have come forward to allege that he had certain toxic traits.

Another controversy surfaced involving Dream SMP member George "GeorgeNotFound," who hails from the UK and shares a close relationship with Thomas. Streamer Caitibugzz, the alleged victim, claimed that George had groped her in a hotel room shortly after she turned 18.