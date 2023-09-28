"Looking forward to seeing who will replace him as CEO": PlayStation fans react as SIE President Jim Ryan announces retirement

The CEO and President of SIE and PlayStation, Jim Ryan, has announced that he will be retiring in March 2024. Hiroki Totoki, the current COO and CFO of Sony Group Corporation, will be taking over from Ryan as Interim CEO while he continues looking for a succession of the role. Ryan joined the company in 1994 and served as the President of SIE Europe between 2011 and 2019. Since 2019, he has taken on his current role as the CEO and Chairman of SIE.

Jim Ryan will be remembered most for leading the company through the launch of PS5 as well as the aggressive stance and legal battle against the Microsoft-Activision acquisition. Following the sudden announcement earlier this morning, fans were left shocked and, at the same time, excited to see where the future of the brand leads to.

The fans are excited to find out who the new CEO of SIE will be and how they will shape the brand's future. Sharing the same thoughts as the fans, X (formerly Twitter) user Hunter stated:

"Looking forward to seeing who will replace him as CEO and the energy/direction the new leader will bring."

Jim Ryan Steps down as CEO and President of SIE and PlayStation

Following a managerial restructure back in 2019, with Shawn Layden leaving, Jim Ryan was promoted to be the CEO and President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, the parent company of PlayStation and the different subsidiaries. Ryan played a pivotal role in shaping the initial years of the PS5 generation, be it by acquiring developers like Bungie, Bluepoint Studios, or Housemarque.

Under the leadership of Ryan, PlayStation games also expanded to PC, starting with Horizon Zero Dawn and followed by God of War, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, Last of Us Part I, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales.

As for the reason for retiring, Ryan shared on the SIE blog:

"After 30 years, I have made the decision to retire from SIE in March 2024. I’ve relished the opportunity to have a job I love in a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners. But I’ve found it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America."

He further thanked his predecessor, Shuhei Yoshida, by stating:

"I will leave having been privileged to work on products that have touched millions of lives across the world; PlayStation will always be part of my life, and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE. I want to thank Yoshida-san for placing so much trust in me and being an incredibly sensitive and supportive leader."

PlayStation fans share their respect and look forward to the future after Jim Ryan

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts following the news of Ryan's decision. Some users shared their respect and wished him luck in future endeavors.

It is uncertain what the future holds for SIE and PlayStation, but one thing is for sure, in his short tenure, Jim Ryan has left a mark on fans and the industry alike.