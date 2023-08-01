"Looks like my videos are popular in non-English countries": Asmongold trolled by Hindi YouTube comment calling him "male goat"

Zack "Asmongold" recently shared a screenshot of a YouTube comment written in Hindi that he initially thought had something positive to say about him. After translating it, however, the Texan streamer realized that the reply was actually trolling him with an insult to his physical appearance in the North Indian language. Fans of the content creator found it quite amusing after he shared the translation with the original text side by side.

His caption insinuates that the comment in a foreign language had initially excited him. The streamer reckoned his content was becoming more popular in non-English speaking countries. Zack captioned the post saying:

"Oh wow! It looks like my videos are popular in non-English countries, let's translate and see what they have to s---oh."

His hopes came crashing down after he translated the comment with the help of Google and found that the person had, in fact, called him a monkey-pox-riddled male goat.

Here's a rough translation of the Hindi comment shared by Asmongold:

"Shame on this man who looks like a male goat who has monkey pox, for all his fans who agree and enjoy his antics."

Zack @Asmongold Oh wow! It looks like my videos are popular in non-English countries, let's translate and see what they have to s---oh. pic.twitter.com/PsepUr2Ksu " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/PsepUr2Ksu

"One of the best insults": Fans react as Asmongold shares innovative insult in Hindi from one of his YouTube videos

The OTK co-founder is a highly popular Twitch streamer with millions of followers on social media and different streaming platforms. Despite not streaming on his main channel on Twitch, he pulls in tens of thousands of viewers who regularly tune in to watch him stream on his alternate channel Zackrwarr.

The MMO content creator is also quite famous in the gaming community in general, with many popular developers frequently referencing Asmongold and his streams on interviews and talk shows. The streamer is known for being outspoken about his beliefs and boasts an ardent fanbase that seeks his opinion on things happening in the video game and entertainment industry in general.

Naturally, upon sharing the screenshots of the message in Hindi, some fans took up the banter and called it one of the best insults ever.

Austin White 🎮 @AUSTINWHIT3 @Asmongold One of the best insults I’ve ever heard

One person also joked about how the comment is calling him a goat, which can be inferred as Greatest of All Time.

Mateusz Kolacki @mateusz_kolacki @Asmongold He just said you’re a goat



I don’t see a problem

Here are some more general reactions to the tweet:

Quinny Winny @7800Quin @Asmongold That was actually a really good burn. Lmao

Vasu Chaturvedi @VasuChaturvedi @Asmongold As someone who can read hindi, this cracked me up.

Ginger Prime @delmontyb @Asmongold Oh dude, this made me laugh out loud, thanks for sharing

NoFatBrat @Pro_tein98 @Asmongold Lol. Your still one of the realest. Much love

