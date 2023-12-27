"Looks pretty real or he's an amazing actor" - Twitch streamer passing out after getting jump-scared sparks heated debate

A Twitch streamer who goes by the handle of "LetsHugoTV" had a very convincing fainting spell in a recent stream. In it, the content creator was opening a gift, only to find something that petrified him. Many debated the authenticity of the fainting that occurred, although it appeared legitimate. The German streamer briefly passed out, only to come back up and check his pulse to feel how much it was racing.

This led users in his chat and on Reddit to debate if the passing out was real or not. Some German viewers in his chat suggested he should win an Oscar, while others were concerned for his well-being. It also received a great deal of laughter from his fanbase.

One user thought it was a real fainting spell, commenting:

"Looks pretty real or he's an amazing actor."

Twitch streamer convincingly passes out after jump scare

Twitch streamer LetsHugoTV was opening gifts on his Twitch stream on December 26, 2023, and came across a small wooden box. Upon sliding open the top, a fake spider jumped out. Shrieking, the German content creator’s eyes rolled back, after which he supposedly fainted.

(Clip begins at 6:30:01)

LetsHugoTV only passed out for a few seconds before getting up and muttering:

“What the f**k?”

He then checked the pulse on his neck. This brief clip has people talking about the authenticity of the fainting spell. Here are some notable comments:

The clip has people discussing the incident's authenticity (Image via Reddit.com)

While many were convinced that it was real, not everyone agreed. A Redditor highlighted another content creator, Harry from The Sidemen, who allegedly pretended to pass out, suggesting LetsHugoTV faked it. Other netizens examined his physical movements while dropping, stating that it looked incredibly real.

Not everyone agrees that LetsHugoTV fainted (Image via Reddit.com)

Some netizens stated it had to be fake. At least one Redditor familiar with the Twitch streamer’s content said he seemed out of his senses, and it’s unlikely that he could act that well.

Other viewers seemed unsure if someone could pass out that quickly. One reply pointed out that many people pass out immediately upon seeing their blood being drawn in the hospital. One netizen said that they didn’t care if it was fake, adding that it was an incredibly comical situation.

When someone faints, it’s typically for a very brief period of time. In movies, it’s often depicted as a long fainting spell, but in reality, that would cause serious brain damage from lack of oxygen in the brain.

Whether the Twitch streamer did fake passing out or not, ItsHugoTV's clip is fascinating, and has many talking about its legitimacy.