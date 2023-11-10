Twitch streamer bursts into tears after spending £100,000 on the original Back to the Future hoverboard

Popular German Twitch streamer and TV presenter Jens Knossalla (TheRealKnossi) went through a surge of emotions upon successfully securing a virtual auction for an authentic hoverboard featured in the iconic 1989 and 1990 sci-fi classics, Back to the Future II and Back to the Future III.

The auction kicked off with an impressive starting bid of £35,000, eventually reaching an astonishing final sale price of a staggering £100,000, as the streamer emerged victorious in acquiring the coveted hoverboard. Here's the moment Jens finally got the item:

Twitch streamer enters Hollywood prop auction, ends up buying a hoverboard from the Back to the Future series

The Back to the Future film series (1985-1990) has achieved global acclaim and garnered a cult following among sci-fi enthusiasts. TheRealKnossi was undeniably among those enthusiasts, evident in his pursuit to acquire the iconic hoverboard from the series.

As the coveted item made its appearance on the auction screen, the visibly excited and anxious streamer found himself embroiled in a bidding war. Ultimately, he placed a staggering £100,000 on the item, securing its ownership in a triumphant acquisition.

(Timestamp: 03:19:42)

PropstoreAuctions orchestrated a dual online and in-person auction, creating a dynamic atmosphere. Alongside the coveted Back to the Future hoverboard, the event featured a lineup of impressive items.

Notably, there were remote control cars from the legendary Aliens movie (1986) and a spacesuit from the iconic Armageddon (1998), making the auction a treasure trove for film memorabilia enthusiasts.

This isn't the only streamer and auction-related news that has hit the headlines recently. Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" hosted a successful gala auction in October, raising over $127,000. The items for sale, however, were all provided by fellow streamers.

Who is TheRealKnossi? Exploring the Twitch streamer's career

As of this writing (November 2023), TheRealKnossi is the third most followed German-speaking Twitch streamer (2.2 million followers), trailing behind only MontanaBlack88 (5.1 million followers) and Trymacs (3.4 million followers).

In addition to his role as a streamer, Jens has made significant appearances on television, with his first notable venture dating back to 2008 when he participated in the game show WipeOut.

Beyond his involvement in WipeOut, Jens has also made cameo appearances in German scripted reality series such as Richter Alexander Hold, Richterin Barbara Salesch, Lenßen & Partner, K11 – Kommissare im Einsatz, and Verklag mich doch!