Lord of the Rings & Hobbit video game rights acquired by Embracer group, along with more studios

In the ongoing ‘acquisition war’ while fandoms are divided between team blue and green, Embracer Group is quickly rising to become the most significant player in the field. The former THQ Nordic holding company has made quite a few acquisitions, both big and small, across 2020 and 2021 and is no exception in 2022.

After acquiring Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal in May, the holding group today announced not only a slew of acquisitions, including the rights of Lord of the Rings and Hobbit video games. They also formed a new operative group, Embracer Freemode.

Embracer Group also teased major game reveals and releases for Gamescom and the rest of the year.

Embracer Group has acquired Lord of the Rings & Hobbit video game rights along with more new studios

J. R. R. Tolkien's middle earth saga, The Hobbit, and The Lord of The Rings is arguably the most popular fantasy fiction franchise. Be it the fanbase for Peter Jackson’s masterpiece adoption of the two trilogies or the upcoming Amazon Prime’s Ring of Power series.

The franchise has left its mark. The franchise has also expanded into video game territories, with WB Montreal’s Middle Earth Shadow of Mordor, Shadow of War duology, or the upcoming Gollum game.

The entire video game industry has witnessed an ongoing acquisition war for a couple of years. Big companies are acquiring major developers and publishers to expand their first-party offerings. While fans have been clamoring and speculating over which major studio will join Xbox or PlayStation, Embracer Group has emerged as a major player.

Earlier this year, Embracer announced the acquisition of three major AAA studios in Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal. Adding to that, Embracer announced eight major acquisitions today, along with the formation of the 11th operative group Embracer Freemode.

Freemode will consist of six studios, including Middle Earth Enterprises, which brings the video game rights of The Hobbit and The Lord of The Rings under Embracer’s umbrella.

The operative group will also include Limited Run Games, known for their limited physical collector edition releases, along with Bitwave Games, Gioteck, Singtrix, and Tatsujin, later of which is the first Japanese studio under the Embracer umbrella.

The company also announced the acquisition of Tripwire Interactive, the studio behind the Killing Floor series, and Tuxedo Labs, which will join the Saber Interactive Operative Group. This new slew of acquisitions brings the total number of subsidiaries under the Embracer umbrella to 127.

Embracer Group is undoubtedly one of the biggest players in the acquisition war and has become a cornerstone of the video game industry.

