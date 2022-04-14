Lost Ark is rumored to add only partial content for South Vern as release date of April roadmap gets delayed

Lost Ark has incredibly excited its fan base ever since the roadmap for April and May was announced. Several much-wanted additions are going to be brought to the game. This includes new classes that were earlier missing in the Western version, and there's a new region in the form of South Vern.

However, the time players were expecting the content to arrive will be delayed. Moreover, South Vern's content might not be coming together if rumors are to be believed.

Lost Ark's western launch has been successful, but it has suffered from a content crunch. Amazon Games had promised new content, and the April and May roadmap resulted from that. However, players will undoubtedly be saddened that the update has been delayed. With rumors of South Vern coming with only partial content, there could be more dissatisfaction along the way for fans.

Lost Ark April update gets delayed as rumors of partial content of South Vern arises

The latest rumor comes as part of a video by YouTuber Mattjestic Life, who has claimed certain important information. Mattjestic has claimed that South Vern will only be added partially. Some of the Chaos dungeons with higher minimum level requirements might only make their way in May.

This information comes from players from the Korean version who had a similar incident in their games. However, there's no guarantee that Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG will repeat the same steps, and hence, players should patiently wait for any confirmed news.

April update has been delayed

Unlike the information mentioned above, there's a confirmation of when the April update will arrive. Traditionally, new additions to Lost Ark are made on Thursdays following the weekly reset. The daily login reward cycle also hinted at the same.

However, the developers have officially announced that the patch for the April update will be delayed. While most expectations for the release date were April 14, it has now been pushed back to April 21.

Official notice of the delay and the notice (Image via Lost Ark forums)

As of writing, players of the western version will have to wait for one more week. Amazon Games has announced certain rewards that players can obtain in the lead-up to the launch week:

Regulus' Light Currency Chest x 5

Battle Items Chest x3

Phoenix Plume x 30

Fusion Material Selection Chest x 2

Leap's Essence x 3

Una's Tasks [Daily] Instant Completion Pass x 5

Players must be a bit more patient for the time being. The exact content will only be known when the patch notes are released to the public. It will also be interesting to see which content of South Vern gets added in April.

Edited by Shaheen Banu