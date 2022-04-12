When can contents of Lost Ark's April roadmap possibly release

Lost Ark has again managed to create hype among its players by announcing a new roadmap. The roadmap was announced in the first week of April, and it contains some exciting sets to arrive in the Western version. Among other things, two new classes are set to arrive in the next few weeks to make matters more engaging for players.

However, there seems to be a bit of a problem: the date of the first set of arrivals has not been announced. This has led to some players’ dissatisfaction who believe a better process should be followed.

The upcoming roadmap has been a long-requested one as fans grew impatient with Amazon Games' handling of affairs. The Western version is behind the Korean and Russian ones, which have been in existence for a more extended period. With the announcement of the roadmap, fans have been appeased. While a confirmed release date hasn't been announced, an educated guess can be made.

The release of content from Lost Ark's new roadmap shouldn't be very far

Earlier on April 11, Lost Ark forum user WilderQ posted on the forums about why there has been no announcement of dates. They also stated that the developers should inform the public about when they will release new updates.

The original post enquiring about the dates (Image via Lost Ark forum)

A possible date can be calculated based on the typical occurrence of events and how Amazon Games introduces updates.

When can the new roadmap possibly release?

Historically, new content has been added to the Western version every week on Thursdays. This applies to any new events introduced or gifts given to players.

If the developers continue on the same path, there are three applicable dates for releasing the roadmap's content. The earliest possible date could be April 14, the coming Thursday. The second applicable date will be April 21, followed by April 28.

These three dates will only be valid if Amazon Games continues with its Thursday release schedule. Among the three dates, April 28 looks unlikely, given that it will be the end of the month and too late for April additions.

It should be noted that none of the three dates have been officially confirmed by the developers. Players are advised to wait for the official announcements from Amazon Games to know the exact release date.

In all possibilities, Amazon Games won't inform beforehand. Players will have to wait and check the official Twitter handle to find out about the release time. Usually, the release will have a patch that will require the game to undergo maintenance. The end of maintenance will be when the content is released.

