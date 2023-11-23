"Lot of ego coming in": Sodapoppin and xQc get into heated argument after latter calls OnlyFangs members "bunch of morons"

Chance "Sodapoppin" went off at Felix "xQc" after the latter insulted members of Chance's World of Warcraft guild "OnlyFangs" by calling them a "bunch of morons." This came after xQc quit the guild following a heated argument with fellow member Dowsky.

The entire ordeal between xQc and Dowsky happened while Sodapoppin was offline. Since he had been streaming for almost seven and a half hours, after much hesitance, Chance finally decided to talk with xQc directly.

At one point in the conversation, while talking about how no one responded to him reaching out for help after his argument with Dowsky, xQc stated:

"Bro, I spoke in the chat, I was like, 'Yo guys, this is happening, anybody on?... 'Can anybody give me a response in yell chat?' And then nobody says anything. I'm like well, okay, I mean these guys are a bunch of morons, I mean, they're just a bunch of bots."

To this, Soda responded, saying:

"They're a bunch of humans, yeah you get some f**king- I know you were looking for a healer, just like spamming for ten hours looking for one. You get what you get. I mean, like, you and Emiru have a f**king entourage, no one else does... But, it was a lot of ego coming in pretty fucking hard, and of course there's a lot of pettiness coming in from Dowsky afterwards. It was all stupid."

"I'm f**king thirty years old, man. How old are you?" - Sodapoppin goes off at xQc after the latter insults guild

[Timestamp: 07:34:02]

xQc and Dowsky initially started arguing when the former asked Dowsky to leave a mob farming spot so that he and his entourage could mob tag there and farm XP. Dowsky refused to leave, prompting Felix and his entourage, as per Soda, to resort to harassing Dowsky.

Eventually, as Dowsky refused to budge, xQc decided to quit the guild on the spot. These events happened while Sodapoppin was offline.

Later, as this event was posted on r/LivestreamFail, netizens began to take sides on the matter, with many siding with Dowsky and citing xQc's "ego" as the problem:

Comment byu/lotlcs from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Soda specifically mentioned the extra benefits Felix enjoys as compared to other players in the guild and that it is "crazy" for him to complain about "not getting enough":

"And Miz actually has an entourage. No one else gets that. And you're complaining that you're not getting enough? That's crazy! You walked into the layer, and we got like eight people. You can literally just exist and you win the layer. Like, that's actually how it works."

Further, Soda cited his age and asked Felix to highlight the absurdity of the situation:

"And it's like- I'm f**king thirty years old, man. How old are you? How old are we- you're like thirty, also?"

Fans react to Soda calling xQc out

Fans seemed to side with Soda and Dowsky, with many calling Dowsky "based" and "gigachad" in the chat as the conversation went on:

Fans react to the conversation between xQc and Soda. (Image via Twitch)

Some fans also mentioned that Sodapoppin "being the adult" in the situation is "crazy" after Soda talked with xQc about their respective ages:

Comment byu/NotReallyForKarma from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Users also mentioned how drama seems to follow xQc wherever he goes:

Comment byu/NotReallyForKarma from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

However, the conversation between Sodapoppin and xQc ended on a hilarious note. xQc stated that he expected communication of a certain standard within the guild. Soda, who was tired after having streamed for eight hours at that, cut the call, along with bringing his age into the mix.

He concluded the stream by wishing his audience a good night and happy holidays.