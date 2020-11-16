Lucky Flip event in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire offers tons of events and lucky draw wheels to its players, which contain exciting and exclusive prize pools. The Lucky Flip event is the newest addition to the events section of this title and comprises rewards like car emotes, vehicle skins, weapon skins, etc.

Free Fire developers introduced the Lucky Flip event today, i.e., 16th November, and it will go on till 22nd November. Players need to go to the Events section in-game to check the availability and description of this event.

This article is a quick rundown of the details of this newly-introduced event.

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game

How to play the Lucky Flip event in Free Fire?

Players first need to make sure they have enough diamond credits in Free Fire and then go to Events>News>Lucky Flip> Go to.

Flip cards to win rewards in Free Fire

Rules and event description

The player will be redirected to a new page displaying three flip cards at the middle and a Card Pool on the left.

The Card pool displays all the three available prizes currently present behind the Flip cards.

Players can flip cards shown on the right side.

The flip cost will increase after each flip. The initial flip cost is 29 diamonds.

Players can get all three items from the current prize pool or refresh it to see a new prize pool. The first refresh is free.

After winning a reward, it will be sent directly to the vault/collection.

Duplicated prizes won by the player will be converted to FF tokens.

Advertisement

The event contains many exciting prizes for players, like the Pumpkin Monster Vehicle skin, Skull Hunter AK box, Clown car skin, gloo wall skin, etc.

As previously said, this is a limited-time event in Free Fire and allows participation for only seven days, which is ample time for players to grab their favorite prizes.

Also read: Hayato vs K: Who is the better Free Fire character?