LuluLuvely announces Lulu's Throwdown 2023 featuring Valorant, Apex Legends, and more: First event is $50,000 Overwatch 2 Throwdown this weekend

Twitch streamer Lindsey "LuluLuvely" recently announced her much-awaited Lulu's Throwdown for 2023, which will pit streamers and content creators against each other in four games over the year. The games will range from tactical shooters such as Valorant to battle royales like Apex Legends.

Lindsey announced the return of Lulu's Throwdown on Twitter, revealing that the first tournament in the series will be a $50,000 Overwatch 2 Throwdown held on March 18. This marks the beginning of her four-part Throwdown series, each with a $50,000 prize pool.

Who do you want to see competing in my series? Super excited to OFFICIALLY announce the return of the Throwdowns! This year I’m partnering with @MonsterEnergy to bring y’all FOUR $50k tournaments. The first one up will be a $50k Overwatch tournament later this month!Who do you want to see competing in my series? Super excited to OFFICIALLY announce the return of the Throwdowns! This year I’m partnering with @MonsterEnergy to bring y’all FOUR $50k tournaments. The first one up will be a $50k Overwatch tournament later this month! Who do you want to see competing in my series? https://t.co/chnz7r1T05

LuluLuvely will be announcing the team captains shortly, according to the tweet.

What is Lulu's Throwdown? Tracing the history of LuluLuvely's streamer tournaments

Lulu's Throwdown started off as a two-day event back in 2021 and only featured Respawn's battle royale, Apex Legends, on its roster. The two-day tournament with a combined prize pool of $100,000 saw some of the best streamers and esports professionals compete for first place.

The arena was full of teams comprising big names in the esports scene, with major Apex Legends streamers and players captaining them. The first iteration of the Throwdown took place in February and the Apex Legends-sponsored event returned in May of that year to commemorate Season 9's release.

First up is the OW2 Throwdown followed by Valorant, Warzone and Apex Throwdowns later this year



Will be announcing Captains for this weekend very soon Super Excited to have my 1st of 4 $50k Throwdown Tournaments happening this weekend!!!First up is the OW2 Throwdown followed by Valorant, Warzone and Apex Throwdowns later this yearWill be announcing Captains for this weekend very soon Super Excited to have my 1st of 4 $50k Throwdown Tournaments happening this weekend!!! First up is the OW2 Throwdown followed by Valorant, Warzone and Apex Throwdowns later this year 😄Will be announcing Captains for this weekend very soon 👀 https://t.co/S7eQpDIVSt

Popular gaming personalities such as ImperialHal, Albralelie, NiceWigg, ShivFPS, and Daltoosh have made quite an impact on the game in the past. However, this time around, things are about to change as Lulu's Throwdown 2023 will feature four different game tournaments spread out across the year.

The first event, happening this weekend, will be an Overwatch 2 Throwdown. As per LuluLuvely's tweet, the next one will be a Valorant Throwdown. Followed by Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and Apex Legends. As of now, dates are yet to be released to the public.

Twitter reactions to LuluLuvely's announcement

Fans and fellow streamers were quite excited about the expanded roster of games for this year's Lulu's Throwdown. Here are some of the reactions to the content creator's post on Twitter:

The American streamer rose to fame by playing Apex Legends on Twitch and has amassed a huge following over the years. Recently, LuluLuvely has been streaming a diverse array of games including Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

