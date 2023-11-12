M5 Wild Card: Format, schedule, and more

The inaugural M5 Wild Card championship has given eight teams another chance to enter the M5 World Championship in the Philippines in December 2023. Malaysia will host these teams in Kuala Lumpur’s Jio Space in the last week of November, where they will clash against each other to secure the two remaining spots in the M5 World Championship.

The M5 Wild Card tournament will take place from November 23 to November 26, 2023. This article covers the list of teams, schedules, and more regarding the qualifying tournament for the M5 World Championship.

What is the M5 Wild Card in MLBB? The complete team list, schedule, and more

The M5 Wild Card in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is a qualifying tournament for the M5 World Championship.

While the champions of the regional tournaments secured their place in the grandest stage of MLBB, eight teams that were unable to qualify for the tournament directly will contest against each other in Malaysia.

These teams will be seeded into two groups in this inaugural Wild Card tournament, and the top two teams will enter the World Championship in the Philippines. The community is excited to show their support for their favorite teams and see how the best heroes perform in the current meta.

Team list and Group Division

Group A

4merical Esports

Nightmare Esports

Team Falcon

Team SMG

Group B

Imperio

KeepBest Gaming

Team Lilgun

Umbrella Squad

Schedule and Format

The complete schedule and format for M5 Wild Card (Image via Moonton Games)

The Wild Card phase will begin on November 23, 2023, with teams from different groups facing each other in a single round-robin where all matches will be played in a best-of-three format.

The top two teams from each group will enter the crossover round, while the bottom two will be eliminated.

The crossover matches will begin on November 26, 2023, where the top two teams from both groups will play one match in a best-of-five format. The winners will qualify for the M5 World Championship.

Schedule

November 23, 2023

Team SMG vs Nightmare Esports (11:30 IST)

KeepBest Gaming vs Imperio (13:30 IST)

4Merical Esports vs Team Falcon (15:30 IST)

Team Lilgun vs Umbrella Squad (17:30 IST)

November 24, 2023

Imperio vs Team Lilgun (11:30 IST)

Team Falcon vs Nightmare esports (13:30 IST)

KeepBest Gaming vs Umbrella Squad (15:30 IST)

4Merical Esports vs Team SMG (17:30 IST)

November 25, 2023

4Merical Esports vs Nightmare Esports (11:30 IST)

Imperio vs Umbrella Squad (13:30 IST)

Team SMG vs Team Falcon (15:30 IST)

KeepBest Gaming vs Team Lilgun (17:30 IST)

November 26, 2023

#1 ranked team from Group A (TBD) vs #2 ranked team from Group B (TBD)

#1 ranked team from Group B (TBD) vs #2 ranked team from Group A (TBD)

You can follow the official social media pages of the title for updates and tune in to the YouTube channel to catch all the live action. Follow Sportskeeda for recent patch updates and more game-related guides.