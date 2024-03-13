"Made my mom cry today" - Adin Ross reacts after receiving emotional text from his mother

Kick streamer Adin Ross revealed his emotional conversation with his mother in a recent stream on the platform. He revealed that his mother had cried and stated that she wished Adin wasn't famous so that she could get to spend more time with him. The creator also revealed that he felt "bad" and nearly cried upon receiving the text.

He also divulged that his mother wished that Adin was "unknown," so that Adin could be "all hers again":

"Nah, I literally made my mom cry today, bro. She literally texted me. I actually literally almost cried. My mom literally said, 'Sometimes, I wish you weren't famous. I really wish I could just be with my son.' And bro, I might cry right now, on god. She said, 'I wish you were unknown, so you could be all mine again.' So, I felt so bad, on god bro."

"Always gotta make time for mom" - Fans react as Adin Ross shares conversation with his mother in recent stream

Expand Tweet

With fame, it often becomes difficult to balance work and family, as showcased by the conversation between Adin Ross and his mother. The streamer shared that his mother felt relatively disconnected from him following his stardom in the streaming world.

Reacting to this, many fans stated that the creator should take time out for his mother regardless of fame. Users also stated that it sounded like Adin had a "priority issue" in this case and that it was the creator's responsibility to make sure that his parents get adequate time out of his day:

"Always gotta make time for mom. famous or not."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many users also criticized the streamer, with some talking about the "price" that accompanies fame and that Adin may have "forgotten" his parents:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, netizens also seemed to empathize with the streamer's position, stating that those criticizing the creator have "no idea" how it feels to be in "his shoes":

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross recently led to Andrew Tate's arrest by revealing the latter's plan to leave Romania and that he was "never coming back". Calling it a "now or never" situation, the creator revealed his plan to stream a week's content with Andrew. However, talking about this in front of his audience, Adin seemed to have tipped off authorities, who promptly arrested Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate.

This is not the first time the Tate brothers have been arrested, having had an encounter with the authorities in 2022 as well.