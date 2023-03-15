Magic: The Gathering's Remand spell becomes Reprieve in Lord of the Rings expansion

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming Lord of the Rings expansion, “Tales of Middle-earth,” will feature incredible cards. As this set is only legal in Eternal formats, some classic cards could see reprints or remakes that can be used in other colors.

One Modern and Commander staple that is being remade is Remand. A popular card to stop combos, it will go from being a Blue Instant to a White Instant as it becomes Reprieve. It will be available in the upcoming Lord of the Rings Magic: The Gathering expansion later this summer.

Magic: The Gathering staple gets new color and name in Lord of the Rings expansion

If you’re running Blue spells in Modern, the odds are incredibly high that you’re running a few copies of Remand. This spell can be used in many of the game's strongest decks. A two-mana spell, it returns a spell back to its owner’s hand, effectively countering it.

Perhaps one of its best uses is early in a game when your opponent burns so many resources to try a game-winning combo, and there’s no way to do it again if it should fail. One of the more popular MTG cards, it’s getting a new look and color in Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth.

Reprieve will be in the Lord of the Rings expansion and has the same rarity, ability, and casting cost of the original Remand.

Reprieve in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

However, you could also use this on your own spells to return something to your hand if it will be countered. Reprieve and Remand have the same uses, but since it’s a White spell, it could be splashed into several decks. UW Sun Titan Control, Mentor, Jeskai Counterburn, Simic Tempo, UW Control, Gifts Tron, there are possibilities for Modern for sure.

Commander and Modern players for Magic: The Gathering will certainly find something to love - and be frustrated with - with Remand getting a new form. This will be available in Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth booster packs when it arrives on shelves on June 23, 2023.

