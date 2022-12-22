5 best cards in Magic: The Gathering's Double Masters 2022 set

The holidays are fast approaching and many Magic: The Gathering players are looking for powerful cards. With that in mind, Double Masters 2022 had several staples for a variety of formats - Commander, Modern, and Legacy in particular. You aren’t likely to see Standard cards here, but for other Eternal formats, Wizards of the Coast has some great selections in Double Masters 2022.

These cards are great not just because of their physical value, but for what they bring to whatever meta they’re a part of. Some are rarely reprinted, and some of these Magic: The Gathering cards are simply used in so many decks. So, their value and rarity are incredibly high. Here are some great choices for the best cards in MTG for Double Masters 2022.

Which Double Masters 2022 cards are the best in Magic: The Gathering?

1) Imperial Seal

Imperial Seal is one of the best Tutor cards in Magic: The Gathering, period. A 1-cost tutor that lets you find a card in your deck, and put it on top of your deck. That’s an amazing value. Sure, you have to put it on your deck, but you don’t have to reveal the card you chose.

This is the first time it's been reprinted since the original Portal: Three Kingdoms, as far as I can remember, other than the Judge Promo card. The low mana cost of this card makes it incredible, whether you’re running it in Commander, Legacy, or Vintage. It’s an amazing Magic: The Gathering card, without a doubt.

2) Dockside Extortionist

Commander players either love or hate this card and there’s very little in-between. A low-cost, high-power Magic: The Gathering card, it’s used in so many decks that people are starting to get tired of it. Since it’s in Double Masters 2022, it’s unlikely that it will see any kind of ban by the community, though.

A card that creates X Treasure Tokens when it comes into play, where X is the number of artifacts and enchantments your opponents' control. The more that exists, the more reward you get for it. Since it’s only a two-cost card, it’s worth running in a Commander deck, even if you aren’t sure of what the other players are running.

3) Cavern of Souls

When it comes to tribal decks, regardless of the Eternal format, Cavern of Souls is going to be high on the list. Double Masters 2022 reprinting this Magic: The Gathering card was a great idea, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s probably the most popular land to run in any flavor of the tribal deck, regardless of what color you run.

You choose a creature type when Cavern of Souls comes into play, and you can tap it for one mana of any color if it’s for that creature type. That creature also can’t be countered, so that’s the real reason why it’s so powerful. If you can get a few of them in play, or untap it, you can safely play any creature you want.

4) Force of Negation

One of the best counterspells for Eternal formats, Force of Negation was brought back this year for Magic: The Gathering’s Double Masters 2022. There’s truthfully not a lot to say about this card. You can play it for free if you exile a blue card from your hand, as long as it’s not your turn.

It counters a noncreature spell, and if that card is successfully countered, you exile it instead. If your opponent is counting on having access to a specific spell or is going to cycle back into their deck, you can put a stop to it. It’s such a satisfying counterspell.

5) Wrenn and Six

Not only is it one of the most powerful cards in Double Masters 2022, but it’s also a valuable card. This planeswalker is useful in both Commander and Legacy, and it costing only two mana (1 red, 1 green) just makes it all the more viable. What makes the card so great isn’t that you can bring a land from your grave back to your hand with its +1 uptick.

If you can manage to get its -7 ability, you receive one of the strongest emblems in MTG history. It makes your Instant and Sorcery spells in your graveyard have “Retrace,” which lets you cast a spell from your graveyard, for its original spell cost, plus discarding a land.

With how easy it is to retrieve lands from the graveyard, it’s not going to be hard to do this again and again. Those cards don’t get exiled either, so you essentially have access to unlimited spells. It’s overwhelmingly powerful, and if you are looking for a strong card for your spell deck, here’s the target.

