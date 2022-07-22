Magic: The Gathering's upcoming Dominaria United set will redesign classic Legendary cards into new, viable iterations

Wizards of the Coast announced a new Magic: The Gathering set, known as Dominaria United — created in a similar vein to the previous Dominaria set from 2018, which had a heavy focus on Legendary cards.

The set, slated to be released on September 9, 2022, will belong to the card game’s home realm, Dominaria, and will bring back many names from the past.

For the upcoming set’s box toppers, there will be several cards from the Magic: The Gathering expansion “Legends,” known as Legends Retold cards.

Magic: The Gathering’s Dominaria United to bring back classic cards in new ways

Dominaria United comes after Double Masters and will feature several cards from the classic Legends set, which was an older Magic: The Gathering set focused on, as its name implies, legendary creatures. Many of them were incredibly lackluster and seldom saw play, but that could change in the future.

This upcoming set includes 20 cards that make up the Legends Retold collection and will be the box toppers for booster boxes. 19 of these are creatures, and one is a planeswalker. What makes them so interesting, is that they are remakes of classic creatures from the Legends set.

Three ‌have been confirmed, and the others will likely be revealed via spoilers as the weeks go on.

Confirmed Dominaria United box toppers

Ramirez DePietro, Pillager

Tor Wauki, the Younger

Jasmine Boreal of the Seven

Each of these have new abilities and powers that make them potentially more viable than their previous editions.

Ramirez DePietro, Pillager

Ramirez DePietro has a new look and very useful new powers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The original Ramirez DePietro was just a 4/3 First Strike for six mana, which is a terrible card. The new version costs four mana instead and creates two treasure tokens upon summoning him and dealing two damage to you.

Whenever one or more pirates you control deals combat damage to a player, exile the top card of that opponent’s deck. You can cast that card as long as it remains exiled. However, it doesn’t allow you to spend any mana to do so, making it a little lackluster.

Tor Wauki, the Younger

Tor Wauki will be a useful card for heavy spell decks, that's for sure (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tor Wauki was a 5-cost legendary creature that could be tapped to deal two damage to an attacking or blocking creature. As a 3/3, this is okay, but for the mana cost, it’s not great. The new Tor Wauki now has Reach and Lifelink and remains a 3/3 for five mana.

If another source you control deals noncombat damage to a permanent or player, it deals that much plus one damage instead. Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, Tor Wauki the Younger deals two damage to any target. This makes his first passive ability incredibly useful and allows spell-based decks to stack greater damage.

Jasmine Boreal of the Seven

For fans of token decks and creatures with no abilities, Jasmine Boreal has players covered (Image via Sportskeeda)

The original Jasmine Boreal had 4-power and 5-toughness, and that was it for five mana. She was not a card that was useful for any deck, but her new form, Jasmine Boreal of the Seven is an entirely different matter.

A 2/4 for three mana, she can be tapped to generate one white and one green mana. This is only used on creatures that have no abilities though, making her fascinating. Creatures you control with no abilities while she is in play cannot be blocked by creatures with abilities.

While she’s not an overpowering card, she creates very interesting deck possibilities, in particular, for token decks.

There will no doubt be further spoilers as the weeks go on. Magic: The Gathering’s Dominaria United set will be released in Magic: The Gathering Arena on September 1, 2022, and in physical form on September 9, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far