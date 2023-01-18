Major Orianna changes hit League of Legends PBE 13.2 cycle: R damage buff, W mana cost reduced, and more

On January 17, 2023, the developers of League of Legends provided details on a wide number of changes that will arrive with patch 13.2. Among the biggest tweaks are the buffs to Orianna.

Out of all the buffs the champion is getting, the R damage buff and the W mana cost reduction are probably the most significant. In addition, her passive is getting a huge buff, which will help her become an incredibly powerful midlaner in the game.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Orianna buffs:

- P damage now scales every instead of every 3 levels (still 10 - 50)

- Q pass through damage changed from -10% per target (up to -60%) to -30% flat

- W mana cost reduced from 70 - 110 to 70 - 90

Orianna used to be one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. She did not find much use in solo queue on account of her high skill ceiling. However, in professional play, she was a must-pick in 90% of the games.

The latest buffs will ensure that Orianna is back in the meta once more. They will help her become a powerful and viable midlane option for professional players across the world.

Full details on major Orianna buffs in League of Legends patch 13.2

The changes to Orianna for League of Legends patch 13.2 are as follows:

P damage now scales every instead of every three levels (still 10 - 50)

Q pass through damage changed from -10% per target (up to -60%) to -30% flat

W mana cost reduced from 70 - 110 to 70 - 90

R damage increased from 200 - 350 + 80% AP to 250 - 450 + 90% AP

Based on the buffs, it is safe to say that Orianna will become really powerful once patch 13.2 drops. It is important to note that her P damage scales all the way from level 1 to level 18. Therefore, the champion will continue to get stronger depending on how long the game progresses.

This is definitely on par with Orianna's design, as she is often regarded as a scaling champion. The buff to her Q damage is also quite good and will be useful in the laning phase.

The two major changes that will make Orianna a late-game monster are those made to her W and R. The reduced mana cost for her W means she will be able to spam the skill a lot more. This is something that will come in handy toward the late game.

However, the damage buff to Orianna's ultimate is probably what will attract players the most. The developers have pretty much turned the champion into a nuke where one good ultimate will have the capability to wipe out an entire team.

The buffs to both the base damage and the AP scaling are immense. Once these buffs are combined with some of the new items in season 13, Orianna will become a meta unit in League of Legends patch 13.2 and beyond.

