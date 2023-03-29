Major Veigar changes hit League of Legends PBE patch 13.7 cycle: Q and W AP ratio changed, and more

Veigar is one of the champions who will receive changes in the upcoming League of Legends patch 13.7. Riot Phroxzon, the Lead Designer of the League Balance Team & Summoner's Rift team, stated that the character will be included in the upcoming patch. The primary reason for this decision is that he has become one of the strongest APC or midlane champions lately in the meta.

Ever since Veigar received buffs to his Q (Baleful Strike) and W (Dark Matter), he has become a popular pick due to his play rate, especially in APC and midlane roles.

And even though the game developers introduced some nerfs in the League of Legends patch 13.6, it was not enough as he continued to showcase his dominance, making appearances in professional play as well.

Full details regarding the major Veigar changes in the League of Legends patch 13.7

Leaning into W max for Azir and putting more power budget into his sustained damage outputs over poke.



Veigar changes to bias him more towards Mid and not Bot (lvl scaling).



Nerf to Thresh CC chain. Adjustments to Kha isolation vs W evolve.



Upcoming changes to Veigar:

Q (Baleful Strike)

The AP ratio on this ability is set to change from 60% to 45/50/55/60/65%

W (Dark Matter)

The AP ratio on this ability is set to change from 100% to 70/80/90/100/110%

R (Primordial Burst)

The AP ratio on this ability is set to change from 75% to 65/70/75%

Veigar is arguably receiving some of the most significant amounts of changes out of all the champions who are buffed/nerfed in the League of Legends patch 13.7, with this change being primarily targeted towards high elo and professional play.

The issue with scaling champions like Veigar is that their early laning phase is quite weak as they struggle to impact the game significantly. But thanks to items like Rod of Ages and Seraph's Embrace, along with the buffs he received in patch 13.4, he has risen in popularity.

While it's nice to see League of Legends developers keep the dominant champions in check, Veigar has only received a minor buff back in patch 13.4. The main reason behind his dominance is the Rod of Ages and Seraph's Embrace being strong items.

Considering Olaf, Malphite, and Aurelion Sol are more overpowered champions than him while being punished for a longer time, these changes do feel harsh for Veigar fans.

