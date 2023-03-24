League of Legends devs to soon reinstate SEA account transfers 

League of Legends devs are planning to finally resume server transfers for SEA, after putting it on a hiatus without sharing any details regarding its return. With the title finally being published by Riot Games for the SEA region after its partnership with Garena ended, players from the area were finally able to enjoy game modes like Clash, TFT, and more.

Additionally, Riot Games introduced account migration for League of Legends players who had accounts on the Garena server. On top of that, those who were primarily from the SEA region but were playing in different locations, such as EUNE, EUW, and more, could now transfer to SEA for just 1 BE (Blue Essence).

This allowed many living in SEA to finally enjoy low ms in their regional areas as several servers were launched to ensure players situated in different parts of the SEA countries can get a good ping.

But all this abruptly came to an end when Riot Games decided to close the account transfers to SEA, not giving one an adequate chance to shift their accounts.

Full details regarding League of Legends devs possibly soon resuming account transfers for SEA

A player recently submitted a ticket to Riot Games support in search of a possible solution to get his account transferred to a different region. Riot Support did respond and to everyone's surprise, the developers might have just given some amazing news.

In response, Riot Games Support stated that unfortunately, all account transfers for every region have been put on a hiatus at the moment. However, it sent some small rays of hope by confirming talks with the game's developers as the latter shared information regarding the issue.

According to Riot Games Support, League of Legends developers are currently planning on finally resuming their services for account transfers for all regions, potentially in the upcoming few weeks.

This is massive news, even though Riot Games support isn't the most trusted source for information regarding such a major issue.

Overall, if this does end up being true then it's great news for League of Legends players as a lot of them didn't get a proper chance to transfer their accounts.

Additionally, the vast majority of the players who transferred their accounts to SEA solely to benefit from the 'SEA Welcome Event' can now also transfer their accounts back to their main servers.

