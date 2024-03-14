"Makes me sick to my stomach" - N3on receives backlash for threatening to dox and sexually assault a young fan on livestream

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" found himself in hot water after a video of his interaction with a young fan went viral on X. In a 36-second clip, the Indian-American personality was seen speaking with a viewer via a Discord video call. However, things took a turn for the worse when the fan threatened to "beat the s**t out" of him and his girlfriend.

They said:

"I'll beat the s**t out of you and your fat girlfriend. That fat s**t. I'll smack in her face, too, b**ch!"

Ragnesh was taken aback by this and threatened to dox the fan's "entire family." He said:

"What the f**k! And on god, I'm going to dox your entire family. What's your name? What's your name? What's your first name? All I need is your first name. I don't care. What's your first name, b**ch? Give me your first name, pu** y."

The viewer responded, saying that the Kick content creator will not do anything, and remarked:

"You're not doing s**t! Shut the f**k up, suck my d**k, you're a b**ch! You f**king pu**y. My name is (The viewer says their name)."

At this point, N3on threatened to sexually assault the viewer, saying:

"I don't give a f**k if you're 10 years old. I will f**k you in the a** till you f**king bleed, b**ch. I swear to god! Shut the f**k up, b**ch!"

Hundreds of netizens have weighed in on the streamer's clip. X user @solgotaura wrote:

"Makes me sick to my stomach."

Expand Tweet

"This platform is looking disgusting" - Fans ask Kick to take action against N3on after a clip of him threatening to dox and sexually assault a young viewer goes viral

Expand Tweet

X user @DramaAlert's post featuring N3on's altercation with the young fan quickly started trending on the social media platform. Several users alleged that the streamer's video was "fake" and used "AI":

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Drama Alert host Daniel "Keemstar" posted a screenshot of Community Notes that read:

"The users in the comments writing #AI is an attempt to cover up the controversy. Some accounts are paid by N3on to do this, others are fans."

Expand Tweet

X user @BestfriendKick shared a video of N3on's now-deleted Kick livestream, during which he got into the aforementioned altercation with the young viewer at the one-hour and 42-minute mark:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, X user @Luis808s tagged Kick co-founders Ed "Eddie" Craven and Bijan Tehrani, telling them to "do better." They added:

"Bro @BijanTehrani, @KickStreaming, @StakeEddie, do better this platform is looking disgusting I don't even know if I can continue to watch my favorite streamer, Adin Ross."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more pertinent comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, N3on had not addressed the controversy. What he says about it remains to be seen.