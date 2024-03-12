"No confirmation if Rusty Cage is alive or dead" - Keemstar updates community following YouTuber's alleged "self-decapitation" via guillotine

Controversial internet personality Daniel Keemstar has provided an update on YouTuber Rusty Cage. For those out of the loop, the content creator went viral on March 11, 2024, after hosting a one-hour and 28-minute livestream titled Rusty Cage's Guillotine Part LIVE. At the one-hour mark, the YouTuber panned the camera away from himself and allegedly "self-decapitated" himself.

His antics quickly went viral on social media platforms like YouTube and Reddit, with numerous netizens weighing in on the situation. While some believed the streamer's actions were a prank, YouTube user @Creepley speculated that he "killed off" his online persona.

They wrote:

"In the last guillotine video, Rusty finds that pig mask, pigs symbolize rebirth, and inside of that mask, he found a pig skull. Now at the end of this stream, we find a human skull right next to said pig mask, the pig masks looks a lot like the Crowley mask from his Crowley album. In my opinion, this is probably the final Rusty Cage video before he moves on to a new project or something of the sort, killing off his "Rusty Cage" character in this livestream so he can begin again. Also, we might get another album before that."

On March 12, 2024, Keemstar stated that he had received "no confirmation" regarding the YouTuber's well-being and that the latter's friends were also unaware of the situation. He tweeted:

"I still have no confirmation if Rusty Cage is alive or dead. I tried all day talking to his YouTuber friends they don’t know either."

YouTube user @Creepley's comment, speculating about the YouTuber's content (Image via YouTube comments section)

"This is all for a 'prank'" - Netizens speculate as Keemstar comments on YouTuber Rusty Cage following the viral alleged "self-decapitation" via guillotine

Keemstar's social media post has elicited responses from over 75 community members. X user @combatdownunder voiced their displeasure with the YouTube streamer's shenanigans, writing:

User @Desodundy suspected that the content creator played a "pre-recorded video" during the viral broadcast:

Meanwhile, X user @LsnWsDelivery claimed that the streamer had been doxed. They added:

"He was doxed (in good intentions to check if he is okay). He is still alive. This is all for a 'prank.'

One fan cited YouTube comments in which people claimed that police conducted a wellness check on Rusty Cage:

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

At the time of writing, Rusty Cage had not addressed the situation. What he says remains to be seen.