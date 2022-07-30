"Pure philosophy!": Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea reacts to Twitch streamer Ibai's sarcastic life advice on Twitter

One of the biggest Twitch streamers on the platform, "Ibai" Llanos recently shared a clip of himself conveying some ironic "life advice" on Twitter. Fans and famous personalities alike have reacted to the viral post. Among them is none other than Manchester United's star goalkeeper David De Gea, who sarcastically retweeted it with the caption:

"Filosofía pura!"

Which translates to:

"Pure philosophy!"

David de Gea @D_DeGea twitter.com/ibaillanos/sta… Ibai @IbaiLlanos Esto y mucho más en mi academia donde doy consejos para ser feliz por 50 euros al mes. Esto y mucho más en mi academia donde doy consejos para ser feliz por 50 euros al mes. https://t.co/PZ2epEvxgF Filosofía pura! Filosofía pura! 😂 twitter.com/ibaillanos/sta…

The Spanish streaming giant's clip has gained a lot of traction on social media, gaining 20K likes within a couple of hours. The clip basically shows Llanos sarcastically spouting some truisms about life, with his tweet captioned as if he teaches these things in an academy:

"This and much more in my academy where I give advice to be happy for 50 euros a month."

Ibai's video has Twitter abuzz as fans and popular personalities flock to the hilarious tweet

The veteran streamer and caster has a massive following on Twitch. He is the recipient of the Streamer of the Year award two years in a row and currently holds the Twitch record for the highest number of concurrent viewers at 3.3 million. Furthermore, he currently has a whopping 11.3 million followers on the platform.

Ibai @IbaiLlanos



Mil gracias a todos por el aguante y el apoyo. De corazón, gracias a todos los que disfrutáis con lo que hacemos.



He ganado el premio al mejor streamer del año en 2021. Segundo año consecutivo que lo ganamos.Mil gracias a todos por el aguante y el apoyo. De corazón, gracias a todos los que disfrutáis con lo que hacemos. He ganado el premio al mejor streamer del año en 2021. Segundo año consecutivo que lo ganamos. Mil gracias a todos por el aguante y el apoyo. De corazón, gracias a todos los que disfrutáis con lo que hacemos. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/hln1ZsvI4t

Football star David De Gea is no stranger to the online streaming and gaming community. In November last year, he started his own esporting organization called Rebels Gaming, which currently participates in competitive Valorant, League of Legends, and Rainbow Six Siege. It also has a number of content creators affiliated with it.

In the clip, Ibai was jokingly imparting simple truisms under the guise of wisdom as if he was selling a traditional course. The streamer was possibly mocking internet celebrity influencers such as Andrew Tate, who have huge businesses that sell courses marketed as a sure path to success.

A rough translation of what he said would be:

"You don't have money? Make money and it's simple. Are you unwell? Get well. Are you sleepy? Sleep. Are you hungry? Eat. Are you sad? Be happy. No do you have a girlfriend? Works. That's it. It's okay."

Twitter reactions to Ibai's clip

Being one of the top spanish gaming personalities in the world, the post immediately spread like wildfire as fans and other famous personalities, game streamers and esports players started reacting to it. Many even continued the joke with their own takes:

Pablo Sánchez 🔵🔴⚽ @Pablitobcn21 @IbaiLlanos ¡Saludos amigo! ¿Desea ser tan feliz como yo? Pues ahora tiene la oportunidad de serlo. Aprovéchela y envíe un dólar a Hombre Feliz, calle Evergreen Terrace ... @IbaiLlanos ¡Saludos amigo! ¿Desea ser tan feliz como yo? Pues ahora tiene la oportunidad de serlo. Aprovéchela y envíe un dólar a Hombre Feliz, calle Evergreen Terrace ... https://t.co/aiBajA1OfK

Cholómetro @cholometr0 @IbaiLlanos el psicólogo de la seguridad social @IbaiLlanos el psicólogo de la seguridad social

Some even bantered that the advice has allowed them to change their lives and thanked the streamer for freely spreading a sample of his course:

αlbα ☾ @AlbBelieb @IbaiLlanos nos lo acabas de dar gratis encima si esq eres un grande ibai corazón noble @IbaiLlanos nos lo acabas de dar gratis encima si esq eres un grande ibai corazón noble

exo @exsorz @IbaiLlanos Gracias Ibai me sirvió mucho. Vendí a mi abuela y ahora puedo sobrevivir un par de meses más @IbaiLlanos Gracias Ibai me sirvió mucho. Vendí a mi abuela y ahora puedo sobrevivir un par de meses más

A De Gea follower even thanked the goalkeeper for sharing the wise words:

ʎlɹɐɥɔ @charly44ster @D_DeGea Jaja gracias David, este video puso un antes y un después en mí vida, no sabía que que eran tan fácil @D_DeGea Jaja gracias David, este video puso un antes y un después en mí vida, no sabía que que eran tan fácil 😆

The variety streamer is known for his professionalism and charisma. Ibai's popularity as a caster and friendship with Lionel Messi are just a few reasons why so many fans flock to his daily streams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far