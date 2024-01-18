"Mankind will be communicating with grunts" - Tyler1 shocked as his League of Legends account gets flagged for seemingly saying "stupid"

During a livestream on January 18, 2024, Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" received a warning from League of Legends. For those unaware, the content creator is currently hosting a new challenge by attempting to reach the Challenger rank on his account "1T1T1T1T1T1." After winning the second game of the day, Tyler1 received a notification, altering him that his League of Legends account had been flagged due to player-reported chat logs. It also informed him that his Honor progression had been reduced.

Here's what the notification said:

"Warning. Your account has been flagged because of player-reported chat logs and your Honor progress has been reduced as a result. Further inappropriate chat will result in Honor level drops that may prevent end-of-year rewards and chat restrictions - up to permanent loss of chat privilege if you continue to treat your fellow players poorly. To avoid further penalties, focus on staying cool and play to win."

Tyler1 was taken aback after seeing this and immediately checked the chat logs to see what had gotten him into trouble. When he saw that his account had been flagged after he called a teammate "stupid," he exclaimed:

"In 2027, mankind will be communicating with grunts (The streamer starts grunting). And by then, there will be certain grunts that are offensive that you can't say! Bro, what the f**k! This is Rated G, bro! That is some G-Rated s**t!"

"Humans as a society won't even be able to form a sentence without insulting somebody" - Tyler1 lashes out after League of Legends issues warning for seemingly typing "stupid" in-game

At the 01:25-hour mark of the livestream, Tyler1 loaded into the post-game lobby when he received the warning notification mentioned above. After a few seconds of silence, the content creator remarked:

"What the f**k do we have here? A warning? Let's see what I f**king said."

He began reviewing the in-game chat logs and discovered that he called his teammate, who played Veigar, "stupid." Sharing his thoughts on the situation, the 28-year-old said:

"'Pyke will move.' 'It's not possible.' Morde has R (ultimate ability).' 'All good!' 'I'll carry!' 'WE FIGHT.' 'DRAGON.' 'DON'T GET PICKED.' 'Morde no R.' 'S**t on in counter.' 'He is upset.' 'Veigar?' 'Are you stupid?' I got a warning for this? What?! Are you trolling? I said the word, 'Stupid'?"

Timestamp: 01:25:35

Tyler1 added:

"Bro, I swear to god, bro - in 2027, humans as a society won't even be able to form a sentence without insulting somebody. I swear to god!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Tyler getting warned by League of Legends for seemingly typing "stupid" in-game was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the community had to say:

Comment byu/med-k from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/med-k from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/med-k from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/med-k from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Several Redditors speculated on what caused Tyler1 to receive a warning from the Riot Games-developed MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena). Meanwhile, Redditor u/Henona hoped to see the Tribunal System return.