Marvel Contest of Champions set to introduce two new champions in Vanishing Point update: Release date, details, and more

Continuing their tradition of adding new champions to Marvel Contest of Champions every month, Kabam is introducing two new characters, Photon and The Vox, in its upcoming Vanishing Point update. These latest additions were revealed via a trailer on the game's official YouTube channel. Titled Vanishing Point, the video showcases the two new champions fighting against each other using their impressive superpowers.

Monica Rambeau (Photon) and The Vox will arrive in the game this August. In addition to this, summoners have the chance to add Legendary Kree to their collection, including Captain Marvel, Hulking, and warlord Ranon. This article provides all information about the latest champions, release dates, and more about the Vanishing Point.

Marvel Contest of Champions is introducing two new champions: The Vox and Photon

Photon will make her Marvel Contest of Champions debut on August 17, 2023, and The Vox will enter the fray on August 30, 2023. With these newest additions, the mobile action title's roster boasts over 250 playable champions. Both characters are making their debut in the title's update version 40.1 via the Vanishing Point event.

The Vox

The Vox in Marvel Contest of Champions. (Image via Kabam)

The Kree genetically engineered The Vox race to send one message to Earth's Inhumans: Join Or Die. These super Inhumans do not have an inch of humanity and only have a singular focus on stopping any enemies that stand in their way.

Photon

Photon in Marvel Contest of Champions. (Image via Kabam)

Before Monica Rambeau took the name Photon, she was a patrol officer in the Navy. After inter-dimensional energy bombarded her, it gave her the superpower to transform her body into any form of energy. Captain Marvel and Spectrum are two names she took before settling on Photon. She fought Galactus while in charge of leading the Avengers.

Vanishing Point event

Photon and The Vox are debuting through a new Vanishing Point event in Marvel Contest of Champions. (Image via Kabam)

Reed Richards and Galan embark on a hopeful mission of planting a World Seed in Battlerealm to grow the World Tree. It could produce sufficient planets to fill the belly of the world devourer's hunger in this Marvel game.

Nova invites Photon to join Reed and Galan to aid them in this mission. Additionally, in this latest update, many other heroes from Nova's past form a Nova Corps to support Photon and the other two heroes.

However, on the other side, the Kree were informed about the heroes' plans and now intend to take the World Tree for themselves. They created a genetically engineered Inhuman weapon race, The Vox, to carry out their evil schemes, and they might have what they need to steal the World Tree.

Along with these new events and characters, the latest Marvel Contest of Champions update will include a new mode, Contest of Legends. The Legend Celebration event is from August 16 to August 30, 2023. This event will reward players with Crystals, Shards, and more.

A limited-time BrutalDLX's Legends Challenge quest will arrive alongside the new content. Kabam designed this unique quest in collaboration with the original Legend of the Contest, BrutalDLX.