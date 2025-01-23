Marvel Rivals rumored to be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 by leaker

Marvel Rivals is on its way to the Nintendo Switch 2, as per leaker eXstas1s. Speaking in his new video on YouTube, he claimed that NetEase Games is working hard to bring the popular 6v6 hero shooter to Nintendo's next-gen console. While the game will reportedly not be available for launch on the system, the team is seemingly looking it get it ready as soon as possible.

Bringing one of the biggest f2p heavy-hitters in recent memory to the successor of one of the best-selling systems ever is honestly a no-brainer. Here are the full details.

Read more: All confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 games thus far

Marvel Rivals might be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in the future

Expand Tweet

Trending

Not much else is known about the Marvel Rivals port yet. Aside from a handful of indie developers, most third parties have not come forward to announce anything for the system. This should change as we approach the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April 2025, where the title could be a part of announcements.

That said, Marvel Rivals being released on the Nintendo Switch 2 would not be surprising. The original Nintendo Switch is already home to some of the biggest f2p multiplayer games like Fortnite and Overwatch 2. That said, Marvel's title is not available on it since the development team confirmed in an interview that it would be skipping the current hybrid platform likely due to performance reasons.

This should no longer be an issue for the next-gen device since NetEase Games and Marvel Games would not want to miss out on generating revenue from the untapped demographic on a brand-new system.

Given that the upcoming next-gen Nintendo platform is rumored to be supported by third-party heavy hitters like Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, fans have reason to be excited. We'll have to wait until the Direct showcase on April 2, 2025, to find out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.