Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to add 4 new suits for Miles and Peter, release date revealed

By Suman Biswas
Modified Jun 11, 2024 15:58 GMT
Marvel
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is getting new suits with the next title update (Image via Insomniac Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is getting a major content drop in the coming week, with 4 new suits each, for Peter and Miles. The new suits are coming as part of yet another collaboration, somewhat akin to what Fly N' Fresh suit pack that was released a couple of months back. However, instead of just collaboration suits, there are going to be 4 legacy suits coming to the game, as well.

Insomniac Games released a post on X showcasing all 8 suits in action, alongside the release date reveal. However, as of writing this article, Insomniac Games has removed the post from X. However, before it was taken down, we were able to get the information on all the suits, as well as the release date for the suit pack.

Here's everything you need to know about the new suits coming to Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

When are the new suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releasing?

The Ginga Suit for Miles (Image via Insomniac Games)
The Ginga Suit for Miles (Image via Insomniac Games)

According to Insomniac Games' now-removed post on X, the new suits are scheduled to come out on June 18, 2024. Unlike the Fly N' Fresh pack, which was essentially a paid DLC (albeit for a noble cause of supporting emerging developers) for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the new suits are free for all players who own the game.

The new suits come bundled with the version 1.003.000 update, which addresses a few minor graphical bugs in the game, as well as improves its overall stability on PS5. There are a total of 8 new suits, 4 for each Spider-Man. Here's a rundown of all the new suits:

Peter's suits

  • Fluro Suit
  • Motorchic Suit
  • Last Stand Suit
  • Into the Spider-Verse Suit

Miles' suits

  • Metro Suit
  • Ginga Suit
  • Animated Suit
  • Uptown Pride Suit

The collaboration suits come courtesy of KidSuper (Metro Suit), Vini Jr. (Ginga Suit), Fluro Suit (Lando Norris), and Rina Sawayama (Motorchic Suit). The legacy suits, on the other hand, are returning from the previous Marvel's Spider-Man titles from Insomniac Games.

The Uptown Pride Suit for Miles Morales (Image via Insomniac Games)
The Uptown Pride Suit for Miles Morales (Image via Insomniac Games)

Additionally, these suits will be available without any New Game+ restrictions, akin to the Hellfire Gala Suits for Peter and Miles. You can access these suits from the Suits menu, right after completing the prologue, and can also change the color of the legacy suits, akin to the base game outfits for Miles and Peter.

