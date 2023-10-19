Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Day 1 patch is now available

As Marvel's Spider-Man 2 becomes available around the world, Insomniac Games has already pushed out a Day 1 patch to make the experience even smoother. While those who have pre-loaded or are downloading the game will not have to worry about it, ones who have physical discs will have to update version 1.001.002.

Interestingly, those who are currently unable to update their disk-based Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to the latest patch can still play the game. As is stated in the official announcement:

"The disc contains the entire game and is playable from start to finish with no patch or online requirement."

From the sound of it, the update is optional but strongly recommended if you want to have the best experience possible.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Day 1 patch details

Talking about the Day 1 patch, Insomniac Games said:

"This update features polish to the gold master version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 available on disc, which improves the opening sections of the game and includes other general refinements to your Spidey experience, including some additional Accessibility Options."

The studio also mentioned that the patch update will also provide a Dolby Atmos-specific audio mix, which is "carefully crafted by Insomniac's Audio team to best take advantage of an Atmos-compatible speaker system."

Other details of the Day 1 patch are officially confirmed to be as follows:

Minor bug fixes

UI bug where the game shows 100% completion when at less than 100% completion

Bug causing multiple assets to appear green in Dr. Connors’ lab

Bug causing buildings to glow after completing a “memory” side mission type

The hotly-anticipated game has received universal critical acclaim, holding a 91 Metacritic rating. Sportskeeda's review of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 awarded it a 9 out of 10, praising the fluid movement, story, and characters.

The game is releasing on October 20, 2023, with the launch time meaning that it will do so in a staggered manner around the world. Along with more than 40 trophies, players have innumerable suits and skills to unlock.