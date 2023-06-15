Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets rated "T for Teen", hints at a less violent and ferocious Venom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 recently got rated "T for Teen" by the Entertainment Software Rating Board due to its mild violence and usage of a few "bad" words. Similar to the previous two games, which got the same rating, it seems the upcoming sequel won't be too heavy brutality or gore. This can be off-putting for some fans, considering the new game will also be featuring Venom.

This character, much like X-Men's Wolverine, is known for the "carnage" it leaves in its wake, which more often than not involves a lot of violence and gore in the comics. However, with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 getting a "Teen" rating, it's highly unlikely that fans will get to see that vicious, beast-like, ferocious side of Venom.

Insomniac Games @insomniacgames



Fall 2023

Play as two Spider-Men

Don the Black Suit

Explore New City Boroughs

Battle Iconic Villains

Take Flight with Web Wings

Master All-New Abilities

DualSense Features

New Info



#SpiderMan2PS5 #BeGreaterTogether Marvel's Spider-Man 2Fall 2023Play as two Spider-MenDon the Black SuitExplore New City BoroughsBattle Iconic VillainsTake Flight with Web WingsMaster All-New AbilitiesDualSense FeaturesNew Info insom.games/MSM2Reveal Marvel's Spider-Man 2✅Fall 2023✅Play as two Spider-Men✅Don the Black Suit✅Explore New City Boroughs✅Battle Iconic Villains✅Take Flight with Web Wings✅Master All-New Abilities✅DualSense Features✅New Info insom.games/MSM2Reveal#SpiderMan2PS5 #BeGreaterTogether https://t.co/NuEKffy4NL

The entity's introduction was the perfect opportunity for Marvel, PlayStation, and Insomniac Games to delve into the darker aspects of Spider-Man's story. However, this title getting rated for "Teens" makes it highly unlikely that the narrative will dive into the Venom symbiote's more sinister sides and perhaps even limit its impact on both Peter and Miles.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 can still deliver a compelling story around the web-head(s) and the Venom symbiote, despite the game being rated "T"

Venom's story being dumbed-down to appeal to a wider audience has seen rather polarizing results in the past, with 2018's Venom movie being a prime example of that. While this film was a commercial success, it never developed the fandom that one would expect from a standalone release about this eponymous character.

Although Venom is not as well-known as Spider-Man, this symbiote is an iconic supervillain, only rivaled by the likes of DC's Joker.

Logan, the Wolverine movie — rated "M" instead of PG-13 — allowed for more mature storytelling focused on the character and also stayed faithful to the comics. Similarly, an "M" rated Spider-Man game that finally lets fans witness Venom's chaotic side could've elevated the narrative and its engagement tenfold.

However, let's not forget, Insomniac Games are masters of storytelling and are basically the only studio that was able to do the webhead's story justice within the video game format, despite featuring an original take on the established "Spidey mythos." Fans of the developers highly doubt the narrative of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be anything short of a masterpiece.

They think with the way Insomniac is setting up Venom and the symbiote's effect on Peter, this title is going to be one of the best Spider-Man vs. Venom stories ever told outside of comic book pages.

However, some fans may still wish Insomniac and PlayStation would not have held their punches and gone all out on with an "M-rated" Spider-Man game, showcasing the sheer carnage Venom is capable of causing.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to release on October 20, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5, with pre-orders for this game's Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's Editions going live on June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes