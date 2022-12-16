Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release window on PS5 officially revealed for 2023

Following a previous leak, Insomniac has officially confirmed the release date for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Set for a fall 2023 release, the title swings exclusively to PlayStation 5.

Developed by Insomniac Games, the third game picks up after the events of Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, following the two iconic heroes in their adventures.

The teaser released last year sets up Kraven the Hunter and Venom as the primary antagonists of the story. The short teaser also revealed that Peter would be getting mechanical arms at some point in the story.

PlayStation @PlayStation



Prepare for more PlayStation 2023 highlights at PS Blog: Insomniac confirms Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings to PS5 in fall 2023.Prepare for more PlayStation 2023 highlights at PS Blog: play.st/3Fv21y8 Insomniac confirms Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings to PS5 in fall 2023. Prepare for more PlayStation 2023 highlights at PS Blog: play.st/3Fv21y8 https://t.co/iKXEea8EFa

While Insomniac revealed 2023 as the release year with the teaser, the fall window was first reported a few days back. It was noted on writer Jamie Mayer's website portfolio regarding her experience at Insomniac on Spider-Man 2. Today, Bryan Intihar, the Creative Director, officially confirmed it in an end-of-the-year statement. He stated:

"What a year it’s been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers. Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022… and here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall."

Aside from Marvel's Spider-Man 2, PlayStation is setting up quite a few exclusives for PS5

While Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusive titles. While games like Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4 remake, and Assassin's Creed Mirage will certainly launch on multiple platforms, PlayStation does have a few aces up its sleeve for the flagship console.

The year kicks off with Square Enix's Forsaken, set for a January 2023 release exclusively on PC and PS5. Originally called Project Athia, the game currently has a demo available on the console. It'll soon be followed by another Square Enix title, Final Fantasy XVI, in June, which is also exclusive for PC and PS5.

Between the two titles, a major expansion of Horizon Forbidden West, Burning Shores, is also set for an April release date. Aside from this, PlayStation will surely have other exclusive titles peppered throughout the year.

While PlayStation has teased a lot for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, referring to God of War Ragnarok's launch period, the marketing for this title will likely kick off in June/ July 2023, right around the E3 period.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes