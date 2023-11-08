Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update 1.001.005 brings new fixes and polish to the game, full patch notes, size, and more

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update 1.001.005 is now live on PS5. The latest update brings quite a few fixes and polishes to the title. Developed by Insomniac Games, the sequel to the 2018 Marvel's Spider-Man and 2020 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was released to highly positive reviews late last month. The PS5 exclusive title features the titular heroes and the iconic symbiote antagonist, Venom.

The game also expands the world size by introducing Brooklyn and Queens alongside the previously established Manhattan area. With that being said, let's take a look at the full patch notes.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update 1.001.005 full size

The update 1.001.005 for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is 460 MB. Players can automatically update the game on launching their PS5. It is quite a small update and won't take too long.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update 1.001.005 full patch notes

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update 1.001.005 brings a bunch of fixes across the board. The full patch notes are as follows.

General Fixes & Polish:

Addressed an issue where NPCs could spawn on top of each other in boats

Addressed an issue where MJ could be defeated in one hit on higher difficulty settings

Addressed multiple issues where hiding the HUD would cause some missions to fail to trigger

Addressed an issue where collision was missing on the floor in the harbor

Further addressed issues where players could become stuck in the finale of Marko's Memories

Addressed an issue where players could switch character during the defeat sequence.

Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck running on a wall

Addressed an issue where the wrong Spider-Man could receive phone calls if the player switched characters during a call

Addressed an issue where the player could lose the ability to jump

Addressed multiple issues where inputs would not register after zipping to a point

Addressed an issue where the game would not properly reload after being defeated by a boss.

Addressed an issue where Peter Parker could become stuck on a bench or railing.

Addressed an issue where Spider-Man could clip through the map and become stuck during combat

Addressed an issue where the Hang Ten Trophy would not count flips accurately

Addressed an issue where inputs would not register after grabbing a memory crystal

Further addressed issues where models would not load properly after long play sessions

Addressed an issue where the player character could leave a mission and enter the open world resulting in corrupted saves

Improved stability

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out now on PS5. Players can jump right in and try out the game.