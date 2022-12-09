Marvel Snap wins Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2022, beats heavyweights like Genshin Impact and Apex Mobile

Marvel Snap has beaten the likes of Apex Mobile and Genshin Impact to be named the best mobile game at The Game Awards 2022. Second Dinner Studios' card battle game was the newest title to be nominated in the category, having been released on October 18, 2022.

Marvel Snap is a unique take on the card game genre, as it takes a different route. Unlike more traditional titles like Hearthstone and Gwent, the game involves players outscoring their opponents with card values. The primary objective is to win at least two of the three chambers.

Like every CCG, Marvel Snap comes with a massive roster of cards. New ones have been routinely added, while older ones have been balanced to make things more competitive. As a result, the game has gained a great deal of community support, resulting in its victory at The Game Awards 2022.

The result was declared at the start of The Game Awards 2022, and Marvel Snap's creator received it. He dedicated the award to the players who helped make the game successful.

Many expected Genshin Impact and Apex Mobile to beat Marvel Snap and win at The Game Awards 2022

While the final result was justified, many players had expected Genshin Impact or Apex Mobile to be named the best mobile game of the year.

Both titles are older and much bigger in scope, with Genshin Impact being a pivotal success. The game has become a financial behemoth, and MiHoyo will likely continue to evolve it in the years to come.

Meanwhile, Apex Mobile is a brilliant adaptation of its PC and console version. While many original features have been retained, the mobile version has a couple of new and useful ones.

The gaming community will have higher expectations from Marvel Snap after it beat Genshin Impact and Apex Mobile at The Game Awards 2022. It remains to be seen if the title can build on this early success and how it will grow from here.

While the game could improve, its win at The Game Awards 2022 will remain a special moment for everyone who worked on the project.

