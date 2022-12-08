When will The Game Awards 2022 start today?

The Game Awards 2022 is set to start live streaming later today, and players are eagerly waiting to see which of their favorite games make the cut as the winners when the dust finally settles. God of War Ragnarok leads the pack with the highest number of nominations and is one of the likely contenders to snatch the Game of the Year award.

Stepping into its ninth edition, Geoff Keighley, the host, recently clarified that The Game Awards 2022 will be a more streamlined version of the usual show, with the event being significantly shorter. Fans will be eager to see whether their favorite rumors materialize and whether their wishlist games reveal more information as the night continues.

The Game Awards 2022 is scheduled to be held on December 8

The Game Awards 2022 is slated to be held in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The show will be live streamed across multiple platforms, like YouTube, Twitch, Steam, and more, from 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT / 12:30 A+1 GMT / 6:00 am IST (Friday, December 9).

Viewers will be eligible to receive cosmetic rewards and even a Steam Deck depending on the platform they are catching the proceedings on. During the event, those who watch at least an hour of a participating channel broadcast on Twitch will receive codes for the following titles:

Fall Guys - A costume based on an unannounced collaboration with a significant franchise

Rogue Legacy - A copy of the game on the Epic Games Store

Warframe - The opportunity to get the Lucra Syandana and a 3 Day Affinity Booster

Among Us - THe opportunity to capture a Geoff Keigley Among Us mask

SIFU - A copy of the deluxe edition of the game on the Epic Games Store

Cult of the Lamb - 3 Twitch Emote Follower Forms

Viewers should remember that these codes must be redeemed before they expire on December 10, 2022, at 12:00 pm PT. Viewers will also have a chance to participate in a Steam Deck Giveaway, where Valve will award this handheld console every minute during the show's live airing. The only caveat is that viewers must be from the US, Canada, the UK, or the EU to be eligible for the draw.

The Game Awards 2022 will be closely watched by countless legions of fans across the gaming community to see who wins the race for the Game of the Year award. While God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring are potentially penciled in for the winner's spot, other nominees, such as Horizon Forbidden West, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and Stray, are all ready to play the spoil.

Apart from the award ceremony, the main event will host several new announcements and previews of upcoming games. While Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Baldur's Gate 3 will likely make an appearance, players are also eager to learn about what Kojima has been working on and whether the long-rumored Elden Ring DLC is coming anytime soon.

