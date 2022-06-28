Massive Gwen adjustments make their way to the League of Legends patch 12.13 cycle

Gwen is set to receive a slew of changes to her kit in the upcoming League of Legends patch, as her modifications have already made their way to the PBE 12.13 cycle.

The tweaks that the developers have sought to introduce on the test server will be hitting almost every single facet of her kit, as Riot Games will be looking to balance her and make her easier to deal with in the lane.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Gwen changes: (READ EVERYTHING)

* P AP ratio reduced from 8% per 100 AP to 6%

* Q base damage per snip increased from 9 - 21 to 10 - 26

* Q final snipe damage increased from 45 - 105 +25% AP to 60 - 120 +35% AP

* Q sweetspot true damage reduced from 100% to 75% Gwen changes: (READ EVERYTHING)* P AP ratio reduced from 8% per 100 AP to 6%* Q base damage per snip increased from 9 - 21 to 10 - 26* Q final snipe damage increased from 45 - 105 +25% AP to 60 - 120 +35% AP* Q sweetspot true damage reduced from 100% to 75% https://t.co/oMgF5Sv5OJ

Gwen is currently enjoying a spike in popularity in pro play after the 12.12 durability update. She is a must-pick and ban on the competitive stage, as she is one of the most reliable picks in the current top lane meta. She boasts strong laning as well as one of the best scaling kits in the game.

The adjustments that Riot Games has shipped for her in the PBE will introduce nerfs to certain parts of her kit, while buffing up some of the damage ratios on her abilities.

The adjustments will somewhat work like an overhaul, and it will be interesting to see her place in the League of Legends meta if her changes do make it through to the final patch.

Gwen receives changes to every part of her kit in the League of Legends PBE 12.13 cycle

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 * Q minion damage reduced from 100% to 75%

* Q now executes minions below 20% HP

* W duration reduced from 5 seconds to 4

* W resists increased from 12 - 20 +5% AP to 17-25 +7% AP

* E cooldown refund changed from 50% to 25% - 65%

* E bonus attack range increased from 50 to 75 * Q minion damage reduced from 100% to 75%* Q now executes minions below 20% HP* W duration reduced from 5 seconds to 4* W resists increased from 12 - 20 +5% AP to 17-25 +7% AP* E cooldown refund changed from 50% to 25% - 65%* E bonus attack range increased from 50 to 75 https://t.co/FDnUkcyLaz

Before talking about Gwen's changes that have made their way to the League of Legends PBE, it’s important to note that the tweaks are tentative and may not be reflected entirely in the official update due next week. Riot will only ship the changes after thoroughly testing them

All Gwen changes hitting the PBE 12.13 cycle:

Passive changes

AP ratio reduced from 8% per 100 AP to 6%

Q changes

Base damage per snip increased from 9 - 21 to 10 - 26

Final snipe damage increased from 45 - 105 +25% AP to 60 - 120 +35% AP

Sweetspot true damage reduced from 100% to 75%

Minion damage reduced from 100% to 75%

Now executes minions below 20% HP

W changes

Duration reduced from 5 seconds to 4

Resists increased from 12 - 20 +5% AP to 17-25 +7% AP

E changes

Cooldown refund changed from 50% to 25% - 65%

Bonus attack range increased from 50 to 75

Damage increased from 10 +15% AP to 15 +20% AP

Cooldown increased from 13 - 9 seconds to 13 - 11

R changes

Damage per needle increased from 30 - 80 +8% AP to 35 - 95 +9% AP

Now has a 1.5 second cooldown per cast instead of needing to attack between casts

League of Legends patch 12.13 is set to go live next week, July 8, 2022. It’s expected to bring a plethora of updates as well as the highly anticipated Star Guardian event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far