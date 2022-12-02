"Massive W" - Gaming community reacts as Call of Duty League signs exclusive deal to broadcast on Twitch

Fans recently shared mixed reactions to the news of the Call of Duty League signing an exclusive deal with Twitch after their partnership with YouTube ended. The 2023 season of Call of Duty League is set to begin tomorrow (December 2), with four Major 1 qualifiers scheduled to take place.
For those unaware, the Call of Duty League is a professional esports competition involving the popular multiplayer game. The tournament's teams are city-based and backed by grouped owners.
Initially, there were some concerns since Activision had not officially confirmed a streaming platform. However, it was announced earlier today that the event will be broadcast live on Twitch. After seeing the news, a fan and community member, Aeolus from Ghost Gaming, commented:
"Massive W"
Fans share mixed reactions to Call of Duty League's exclusive partnership with Twitch
This year's event marks the fourth edition of the Call of Duty League. It was previously streamed exclusively on YouTube after Activision Blizzard signed a multi-year deal with Google. However, after three years of partnering with the red platform, Call of Duty will now shift to the purple side as Twitch has been officially announced as the competition's exclusive streaming partner.
As mentioned before, there were rising concerns about Activision's inability to confirm a streaming platform. With the issue now resolved, numerous fans have taken to social media to react. The news was covered by multiple esports news agencies and reporters. Jake Lucky, a popular online reporter, posted:
One user stated that advertisements could be a serious problem, even if the viewing experience is likely to be better since Twitch specifically caters to streaming:
Another user commented that Twitch remains the number one platform when it comes to streaming. However, they believe that, due to the last-minute announcement, Activision may have taken a pay cut in their deal:
Due to the availability of watch parties on Twitch, content creators will get to co-stream the event, which is likely to improve viewership. Mentioning this feature, one user commented:
On the other end, there were critical comments as well. Some users expressed that the barrage of ads may ruin their viewing experiences, with one fan stating:
Another user expressed a similar opinion:
The issue with ads remains the primary point of objection for most users:
One user believes that the overall viewership and engagement will drop after the platform change:
A similar theme was followed in this reaction:
Here are some other relevant fan reactions:
The CDL Major 1 qualifiers will be held from December 15 to 18 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States. The highly anticipated event is set to kick off with a match between Boston Breach and Atlanta FaZe.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki