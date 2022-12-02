"Massive W" - Gaming community reacts as Call of Duty League signs exclusive deal to broadcast on Twitch

Fans recently shared mixed reactions to the news of the Call of Duty League signing an exclusive deal with Twitch after their partnership with YouTube ended. The 2023 season of Call of Duty League is set to begin tomorrow (December 2), with four Major 1 qualifiers scheduled to take place.

For those unaware, the Call of Duty League is a professional esports competition involving the popular multiplayer game. The tournament's teams are city-based and backed by grouped owners.

Initially, there were some concerns since Activision had not officially confirmed a streaming platform. However, it was announced earlier today that the event will be broadcast live on Twitch. After seeing the news, a fan and community member, Aeolus from Ghost Gaming, commented:

"Massive W"

Fans share mixed reactions to Call of Duty League's exclusive partnership with Twitch

This year's event marks the fourth edition of the Call of Duty League. It was previously streamed exclusively on YouTube after Activision Blizzard signed a multi-year deal with Google. However, after three years of partnering with the red platform, Call of Duty will now shift to the purple side as Twitch has been officially announced as the competition's exclusive streaming partner.

As mentioned before, there were rising concerns about Activision's inability to confirm a streaming platform. With the issue now resolved, numerous fans have taken to social media to react. The news was covered by multiple esports news agencies and reporters. Jake Lucky, a popular online reporter, posted:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Call of Duty League is now exclusively signed to Twitch for broadcasting next season after their contract with YouTube has ended



W or L? Call of Duty League is now exclusively signed to Twitch for broadcasting next season after their contract with YouTube has endedW or L? https://t.co/OiNjicw8Kd

One user stated that advertisements could be a serious problem, even if the viewing experience is likely to be better since Twitch specifically caters to streaming:

Ryan Wyatt @Fwiz @JakeSucky All comes down to how many ads people get hit with, and how good the quality is. I can’t expect viewership to be materially different; watch parties will be better. Ads, man. Let’s see. @JakeSucky All comes down to how many ads people get hit with, and how good the quality is. I can’t expect viewership to be materially different; watch parties will be better. Ads, man. Let’s see.

Another user commented that Twitch remains the number one platform when it comes to streaming. However, they believe that, due to the last-minute announcement, Activision may have taken a pay cut in their deal:

Lorenzo Costa Jung @Lorenzo_Jung @JakeSucky Twitch is still king for live streaming content so a W for the fans but I doubt Twitch payed the big bucks for the exclusivity (if there even was a deal) so the the League probably took a pay cut which could be a sign of an unhealthy product. @JakeSucky Twitch is still king for live streaming content so a W for the fans but I doubt Twitch payed the big bucks for the exclusivity (if there even was a deal) so the the League probably took a pay cut which could be a sign of an unhealthy product.

Due to the availability of watch parties on Twitch, content creators will get to co-stream the event, which is likely to improve viewership. Mentioning this feature, one user commented:

CRONE @CCRONEE



youtube was better as a viewer for me personally though @JakeSucky W overall. easier to find, more eyes on the matches, watch parties etcyoutube was better as a viewer for me personally though @JakeSucky W overall. easier to find, more eyes on the matches, watch parties etc youtube was better as a viewer for me personally though

On the other end, there were critical comments as well. Some users expressed that the barrage of ads may ruin their viewing experiences, with one fan stating:

Texi @Texi_TV @JakeSucky L for sure, imagine watching a match then you get hit with 10 ads and the match is over🤷🏾‍♂️ @JakeSucky L for sure, imagine watching a match then you get hit with 10 ads and the match is over🤷🏾‍♂️

Another user expressed a similar opinion:

The issue with ads remains the primary point of objection for most users:

WG Mojo | Harry @WG_Mojo @JakeSucky When I have the choice between YouTube and Twitch (e.g. Valorant, LoL) I now choose YouTube because I can skip the ads easily so if I join the match late I don't have to watch a 30 second ad and miss a key moment. @JakeSucky When I have the choice between YouTube and Twitch (e.g. Valorant, LoL) I now choose YouTube because I can skip the ads easily so if I join the match late I don't have to watch a 30 second ad and miss a key moment.

One user believes that the overall viewership and engagement will drop after the platform change:

Austin Upton @theupton45 @JakeSucky BIG L. How can the league grow with a subpar platform stream. The biggest thing is their audience knew where to watch and find matches. Now the league wastes money and time to swap platforms. Plus the viewership is going to decrease with swap. @JakeSucky BIG L. How can the league grow with a subpar platform stream. The biggest thing is their audience knew where to watch and find matches. Now the league wastes money and time to swap platforms. Plus the viewership is going to decrease with swap.

A similar theme was followed in this reaction:

John Quatro @JohnQuatro_ @JakeSucky L. If they couldn’t get views on YouTube.. this will be another waste of cash. @JakeSucky L. If they couldn’t get views on YouTube.. this will be another waste of cash.

Here are some other relevant fan reactions:

Liquid Jordy @LiquidJordy @JakeSucky Be where your community is I guess. If that’s Twitch, it’s Twitch. I would take an ad any day if that means I can watch the CDL again on Twitch @JakeSucky Be where your community is I guess. If that’s Twitch, it’s Twitch. I would take an ad any day if that means I can watch the CDL again on Twitch

Kuran? @AdaptEvran @JakeSucky I think the smart choice would have been streaming on both with no exlusivity @JakeSucky I think the smart choice would have been streaming on both with no exlusivity

Noel @nocloutnoel @JakeSucky VOD will still be up on their main channel for the league matches right? Some of us finna be working during the games so I hope I can watch some vod after work @JakeSucky VOD will still be up on their main channel for the league matches right? Some of us finna be working during the games so I hope I can watch some vod after work

Jacob Visger @jakevizzyv @JakeSucky Tough to say, was liking the ability to pause stream and it resume from the pause mark hours later. Can’t really do that with Twitch without it randomly bringing you up to current time @JakeSucky Tough to say, was liking the ability to pause stream and it resume from the pause mark hours later. Can’t really do that with Twitch without it randomly bringing you up to current time

The CDL Major 1 qualifiers will be held from December 15 to 18 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States. The highly anticipated event is set to kick off with a match between Boston Breach and Atlanta FaZe.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes