5 weapons expected to get highest pick rate in Call of Duty League 2023

Call of Duty League 2023, or CDL 2023, is a highly-anticipated event that is set to mark the onset of Activision's competitive tournaments this year with the release of its latest Modern Warfare 2 title. The highly-anticipated event will arrive just in time for the holiday season and should last until early next year.

The world's best content creators, streamers, and pros are set to take part in the league, which is further divided into five phases called Majors. The event will take place over the course of the next few months. The first tournament, held online, kicks off with the Major I open qualifiers on December 2 and will go on until December 11.

The qualifying teams will then proceed to the tournament weekend that will be held from December 15 to December 18 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, NC. Ticket sales went live earlier this week and have been selling out quickly what with the excitement growing amongst fans.

Keeping in mind the ongoing meta and the advanced weapon tuning feature using Gunsmith 2.0, there has been speculation on the type of weapon that pros will use. Here are the top five weapons that will most likely be picked by experienced players during Call of Duty League 2023.

Top 5 weapons most likely to be picked up by pros during Call of Duty League 2023

1) Kastov-74u

The Kastov-74u is currently one of the most overpowered Semi-Assault rifles in Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, with content creators and streamers already creating ambitious loadouts with the rifle.

From tuning the suppressor to attaching a 45-round magazine, this weapon serves both as a Sniper Support and Long Range weapon due to its stability. The rifle is especially well-suited for players fond of the Run n Gun playstyle.

2) SP-X 80

The SP-X 80 is a bolt action sniper rifle known for its heavy damage and long range. By default, it houses five rounds but can be extended to eight rounds with a magazine attachment.

The meta allows players to enter and exit the ADS view of the weapon faster than any other scoped rifle in the game. Players can take out enemies with a single shot, while the stability of the meta loadout gives the weapon a lower recoil. However, after a massive backlash regarding snipers being removed from Call of Duty League, they will once again return in CDL 2023.

3) TAQ-56

TAQ-56 (also known as Scar-L) is infamous for its Zero Recoil Meta. Thanks to its high damage and minimal to no recoil, it is the most commonly used Assault Rifle in the game.

The Scar-L is also Call of Duty: Warzone 2's first meta weapon, as players who had it in their loadout dominated Al-Mazrah by eliminating their enemies with a tuned TAQ-56. It is also the most commonly found rifle on floor loot as it bears similarities to the classic SCAR rifle that is widely used across battle royale games.

4) Fennec-45

One of the fastest SMGs in the game, the Fennec-45 is a compact submachine gun that offers a high fire rate with its increased mobility and lesser recoil. The weapon, when tuned with a certain set of attachments in Gunsmith 2.0, becomes the perfect choice for players to dominate their Run n Gun shenanigans during Call of Duty League matches.

It is widely used to wipe out enemies in quick succession owing to its short reload time, and can quickly be switched from another weapon. With the reload cancelation feature removed from Call of Duty MW2, pros might prefer to use it as a secondary weapon in their loadout.

5) Lachmann Sub

The MP-5 was an effective meta in the original Warzone, where players used it to quickly gun down enemies quickly, taking full advantage of the weapon's fast ADS, mobility rates, and lesser recoil. However, with the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, the Lachmann Sub was introduced to create offensive balance in-game.

But after unlocking all the attachments, players noticed the true potential of the weapon. Hence, the MP-5 meta was revived in Call of Duty Warzone 2, and the Lachmann Sub remains one of the most overpowered guns in the game.

