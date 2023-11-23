"Matter of time before this is dismissed": Andrew Tate welcomes recent court decision giving him more freedom of movement

Controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate is known for his polarizing opinions. The British-American media personality has been making headlines recently due to his ongoing trial in a Romanian court for accusations of human trafficking and r*pe. As of yesterday, November 23, 2023, Tate can now travel anywhere in Romania without court permission as long as he reports to the authorities.

After hearing the new ruling by the judge on November 23, Andrew Tate took to X to share his gratitude, stating:

"Today’s court ruling gives me even more freedom. Every time I see the judge who has read the case file I am given more of my life back."

He continued to emphasize his innocence and that he hadn't committed a crime:

"She understands old stupid YouTube videos are not a crime. I said I was an astronaut - I havnt been to the moon. Girls asking you how to get big on TikTok isn’t human trafficking. It’s just a matter of time until this garbage is dismissed. Mashallah."

"Free the Tates": Fans react to Andrew Tate's tweet about getting more freedom of movement

Tate was arrested in December 2022 and later put under house arrest. On August 4, 2023, a new court order ruled that he was allowed to travel outside Bucharest with the court's permission. Andrew recently appeared on the television show PiersUncensored for an interview with Piers Morgan. The discourse was centered around his time in jail and more. Shortly after, Tate posted on X that he's been granted more freedom.

Subsequently, numerous supporters flooded the post with comments and claimed he would be free soon. One X user claimed to know the truth was on Andrew's side and that the Tate brothers shouldn't be jailed:

Another user had similar thoughts and said that Andrew Tate was stating the truth.

That said, some users weren't delighted with the court ruling:

In his recent interview on PiersUncensored, Andrew Tate spoke about dying by suicide and the Israel-Palestine conflict. Although the Tate brothers will remain under judicial control for another 60 days, they have been quite active on all social media, with Andrew continuing to speak to his supporters on X.