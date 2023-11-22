"It's haram": Andrew Tate reiterates that he would never die by suicide when pressed by Piers Morgan

The interview between Piers Morgan and Andrew Tate on the former's TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored has gone viral. Andrew was asked about considering death by suicide during his term in jail, and he responded that he would never do it as it's haram.

The eagerly anticipated interview was announced on both of their social media accounts. Many clips from the interview went viral after it aired. One particular clip of Andrew Tate being firm in his response to Piers' question about dying by suicide has been making headlines.

In the clip, Piers asks Andrew about the latter's time in jail, and if he ever felt like ending his life. He said:

"I don't believe in suicide, it's haram."

When Piers tried to reframe the question, Andrew continued:

"I would never kill myself, under any circumstances. So the day they put that on the news when they finally take me out, you can know it's a lie. It's haram! I would never kill myself. Lock me in that cell for the rest of my life, I would never kill myself."

[Timestamp - 56:44]

'No one should take his own life': Fans react to Andrew Tate's viral clip about suicide being haram

Piers Morgan's TV show airs on multiple platforms and in different countries. Recently, the reporter announced on X that he would fly to Romania to interview the Tate brothers. Andrew also confirmed the interview by posting on X the day the show will air.

The show was aired on November 20, 2023, and since then, clips have been going viral for various reasons and statements from Andrew. One such clip of him calling dying by suicide haram went viral on the popular account @DramaAlert.

One fan responded by agreeing with Andrew Tate in the clip.

This user thought toward the statement that Andrew Tate's mentality was interesting.

One supporter of Andrew Tate even said that they supported his response fully.

User @MyDailyVibez spoke on the viral clip that they respect the controversial Kickboxer due to him not surrendering to pressure.

Many more comments from supporters have been coming in on the viral clip and Parts 1 and 2 of the episodes on YouTube.

Andrew and Tristan Tate are currently restricted to Romania-only travel due to the trial Andrew is awaiting. He has been accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang for exploiting women. In Part 2 of the episode on YouTube, Andrew has been seen speaking and answering questions about the recent Israel-Palestine conflict; the interview is deemed extremely controversial.