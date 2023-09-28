What is the latest update on Andrew Tate trial? Influencer seeks to unfreeze multi-million dollar properties from 'witch hunt'

Andrew Tate, the controversial internet personality, remains steadfast in his unwavering position, even in the face of serious allegations related to human trafficking, sexual assault, and the formation of an organized criminal syndicate.

Tate has strongly criticized the ongoing investigation against him, characterizing it as a "witch hunt." Tate and his younger brother Tristan are awaiting trial on charges related to these grave allegations, something they vehemently deny.

Back in August, the Tate brothers successfully appealed to be released from house arrest, but they were subsequently placed under judicial control, which limits their movements to Bucharest and its surrounding Ilfov County. A decision on whether to maintain these controlled measures will be announced on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

The brothers also contested the seizure of several high-value assets earlier in the year, including ten properties and 15 cars. The hearing on the asset seizures has been postponed until November.

During their court appearance, the Tate brothers, accompanied by their legal team and security personnel engaged with journalists. Andrew Tate accused the prosecution attorney of attempting to gain leverage off fabricated accusations and labeled the investigation as a "witch hunt". He emphasized that there was no evidence of wrongdoing and no statements against them.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Andrew Tate reiterated his stance on the ongoing legal dispute, stating:

"I think everybody understands what's really happened here and it was a witch hunt. And unfortunately, in life, you cannot shine light without casting a shadow. If you get too big and too successful, people are going to come and try and attack you. But you have to roll with the punches, take the rough with the smooth. And I am very sure this will all be concluded pretty quickly."

The brothers have been accused of recruiting women through the 'loverboy' method and exploiting them for explicit content on platforms like OnlyFa*s. Seven potential victims have been identified in the case, and Romanian authorities have seized 29 assets belonging to the brothers, including cars, properties, watches, and money.

Expand Tweet

Despite the ongoing legal challenges and controversies, Andrew Tate remains confident that the situation will be resolved swiftly. His brother, Tristan, ruled out legal action against Romania but intends to sue the individuals who allegedly tried to defame them.

Survey reveals mass support for Andrew Tate despite human trafficking charges

A recent study from a YouGov analysis unveils a striking level of support for Andrew Tate's controversial views on relationships, particularly among British young men. The study indicates that while Tate remains a divisive figure, he commands notable recognition and backing within specific demographics.

The data indicates that a surprising 27% of British men aged 18-29 hold a favorable opinion of Tate, with an overwhelming 93% in this age group recognizing him. Despite his controversial stance, Tate's popularity ratings are more substantial than people might expect.

However, it's important to note that Andrew Tate remains an unpopular figure among the broader British public, particularly with women. Overall, less than 10% of the population aligns with his views.

Expand Tweet