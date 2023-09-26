After threatening to reveal women's identities, Andrew Tate reportedly settles U.K. sexual assault lawsuit with money

Andrew Tate, the controversial internet influencer, faced grave charges earlier this year in Romania, including rape, human trafficking, and the formation of a criminal organization for the sexual exploitation of women.

In the unfolding of this harrowing case, four women courageously stepped forward in April, alleging that Tate subjected them to sexual and physical assaults between 2013 and 2016. It was also reported that a prominent UK law firm is preparing to initiate civil legal proceedings against him in light of these allegations.

Expand Tweet

In the latest development from the case, Andrew Tate has chosen to address the grave allegations of sexual assault leveled against him by these UK women.

In an exclusive statement to Newsweek, Tate's spokesperson clarified that there is presently no pending civil lawsuit against him, suggesting that the allegations were raised with the prospect of financial settlement rather than legal action. They asserted their commitment to addressing these allegations transparently and responsibly. The statement read:

"The allegations are malicious and disputed. Allegations are brought as part of an opportunistic press campaign to exploit my present difficulties in Romania, and to mirror some of the allegations made against me in Romania in an effort to extract money from me."

Furthermore, Tate's legal team expressed a willingness to reveal the identities of these accusers if they proceed with legal action. They contended that these allegations were part of a calculated media campaign aimed at tarnishing his reputation, mirroring accusations brought against him in the jurisdiction in an apparent bid for monetary gain.

Tate also pledged to pursue defamation charges against these women and accused the jury of implicitly threatening him with police involvement if he did not concede to the allegations.

Expand Tweet

Apple Store removes Andrew Tate's 'Real World' app amid allegations of misogyny and orchestrating a pyramid scheme

Apple, an American multinational technology company, has taken swift action by removing the 'Real World Portal' app, created by controversial influencer Andrew Tate, from its App Store. There are allegations against the app that it promotes misogyny and potentially operates as a pyramid scheme.

Expand Tweet

Following the shutdown of Andrew Tate's 'Hustler's University' platform, he launched the Real World Portal, a subscription-based app designed to provide online education and foster a community on various subjects, including finance. Targeted primarily at young vulnerable men and priced at $49.99 per month, the app had already been removed from the Google Play Store prior to its removal from Apple's App Store.

Apple's decision came in response to a letter from McCue Jury & Partners, representing four British women who accused Tate of sexual and physical assault. The law firm expressed profound concerns about the app's presence in the App Store, asserting that it indirectly supported Tate's alleged criminal activities and disseminated his misogynistic ideologies.

The jury contends that there is substantial evidence proving that the app targets teenagers and decried it as exploitative, asserting it had no place on Apple's platform.

In response, a spokesperson for Andrew Tate vehemently denied claims of the app being a pyramid scheme and perpetuating harmful practices, particularly towards women.